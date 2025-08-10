Richard Sherman Points Out the “Weird Narrative” Against Shedeur Sanders After Jaxson Dart’s Impressive Bills Performance

In case you missed it, Shedeur Sanders balled out against the Carolina Panthers in his first taste of NFL action. Sure, it was only the preseason, but it was a highly anticipated debut, and Shedeur delivered with 138 passing yards, two touchdowns, and zero turnovers. The Browns even won the game 30-10.

Following the strong performance, some fans downplayed it as just one good game, noting that it was only preseason and he was facing backup players. That’s true … but no one can deny that when he was handed the ball in a big moment to prove himself, Shedeur looked like he belonged.

Shedeur’s rookie counterpart, Jaxson Dart, also had a good game in his preseason debut. He threw for 154 yards and a touchdown, with zero turnovers, while not taking a sack. Yet after this, fans began saying that Dart should start for his team over veteran Super Bowl-winning QB Russell Wilson. Can you see the controversy?

Why is it that when Shedeur plays well, it gets written off, but when Dart plays well, it’s hyped up? This narrative is something former cornerback Richard Sherman is starting to get tired of.

“If Jaxson Dart goes out there and has a preseason game like Shedeur Sanders does, everybody is going to be screaming for him to start for the New York Giants… And that’s the weird narrative that I don’t understand. The weird hate that Shedeur gets that everything matters when it’s him. They nitpick every single thing that’s on the field when it’s him,” Sherman said on his podcast.

It’s quite true what the 11-year NFL veteran pointed out. Throughout his entire young career, Shedeur has faced constant scrutiny for his decision-making, perceived arrogance, and being tied to his father, Deion Sanders. Fans and pundits simply don’t like his cockiness and question his character whenever they can.

Despite all of this, there’s one thing teams can’t deny now, and that’s that Shedeur has looked the part so far as an NFL quarterback. All of a sudden, teams that are quarterback-needy may be kicking themselves for passing on him. Yes, we’re talking about you, New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, and Indianapolis Colts.

Sherman, too, believes that some teams may be questioning their decision to pass on Shedeur. And they’re going to have to pay up if they want his services.

“I think he’s surprising some people in the NFL world. And I think they’re going to have to trade for him.”

Sherman went on to point out that the Browns are in a unique situation. They have four quarterbacks on the depth chart, but only one of them, Shedeur, has produced tape for them to analyze.

With Gabriel and Pickett sidelined by hamstring injuries, the team may want to see what both look like before deciding who to keep. And since Shedeur was a fifth-round pick, he could be used as trade bait in the meantime.

It may sound unfair, but it could also be what’s best for Shedeur in the long run. Cleveland is a mess at quarterback right now, not to mention they’ve had a bad run of developing young playmakers. There has to be a team out there that is looking for a viable backup with upside, and Shedeur fits that mold perfectly.