“Free Zach Wilson From the Jets”: As Reports of New York Getting Rid of the QB After 2023 Season Emerge, Fans Reckon It Is for Zach’s Own Good

Nov 6, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) leaves the field after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers’ absence has been nothing short of a roller coaster ride for the incumbent New York Jets’ QB, Zach Wilson. After a lot of turmoil, reports have now emerged that the team has informed Wilson about a potential trade after the 2023 season.

As the news came to light, fans rallied behind the young quarterback in support. Most of them asserted that such a move could be in his best interest. The wave of support from fans has filled the internet, as the fans believe this is Wilson’s opportunity to display his talent and thrive elsewhere.

MLFootball recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share this development. It immediately sparked mixed reactions from fans. One of them showed optimism and noted, “Watch him leave and excel on a new team that isn’t toxic like the Jets. I wish him well wherever he ends up. He has potential with the right coaching.“

A fan had a passionate cry for freeing Zach Wilson as the report made it to X. He commented on the post, doubling down on the belief that Zach Wilson is a promising QB who deserves a better opportunity. He wrote, “Free Zach Wilson from the Jets”

A fan described it as the ‘best thing for him’, resonating with the free Wilson demand.

Another fan thought it was bound to happen in due time.

Yet another one had the same sentiment, which reflected in his comment.

There has been a lot of chaos around Zach Wilson since Rodgers was sidelined with a season-ending Achilles injury. In an interview, Aaron Rodgers supported Zach Wilson, taking the view that he has had a hard time with the Jets.

Robert Saleh Takes Ambiguous Stance on Trading Zach Wilson

The Jets’ head coach deferred his comments on Wilson’s trade after the 2023 season, as per ‘The Athletic’. However, in an exchange that requested his comments on a piece shared by Deseret News about Wilson’s trade-off, Saleh did not deny it.

“Sources close to the situation confirmed to the Deseret News that the Jets have told Zach Wilson he will be traded after the season,” reported the original piece.

Once again, taking an unclear stance on Monday, Robert Saleh said,

“My conversations with [Wilson] are to do everything he can to get ready to play a football game. As far as all that other stuff is concerned, those are things I will leave for Joe [Douglas].”

Wilson saw his time to be back in action after having two chaotic years with the New York Jets. Aaron Rodgers was inducted into the team to raise the team’s offense and provide guidance to the former BYU star. However, the four-time MVP had to leave the season abruptly, raising the challenge for Wilson again.

He has one year left on his contract with a guaranteed $5.5 million. The challenge that now faces the New York Jets is to find the team that is ready to take the young talent, agreeing to a reasonable contract as well.