“Russell Wilson is The Biggest Disappointment This Year”: NFL Analyst Ryan Clark Reprimands Broncos QB For Poor Show This Season

NFL analyst Ryan Clark called Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson a massive disappointment. Thus far, Wilson hasn’t been able to perform as per expectations.

When Russell Wilson’s transfer from the Seattle Seahawks to the Broncos was confirmed, innumerable Denver fans were over the moon. In fact, the Broncos versus Seahawks game was one of the most talked about clashes ahead of the season.

Unfortunately, the hype around Wilson started dying down the moment he took the field for the Broncos. After a painful loss against his former franchise, Wilson was able to guide his team to back to back wins but his individual numbers were still below par.

Post that, things really went awry for the champion QB as his team was subjected to two defeats in a row. Adding insult to injury, Wilson’s performances in those clashes went from bad to poor.

In fact, Thursday Night Football’s Broncos vs Colts clash turned out to be such a disappointing affair that Denver fans had started walking out even before OT began.

Can Russell Wilson turn things around?

Recently, NFL analyst Ryan Clark also criticized Wilson for not performing as per expectations. In a First Take episode, Clark claimed that without a doubt, Russell Wilson is turning out to be the biggest disappointment this year.

He stated that nobody had more expectations coming into the season than Russell Wilson. “Nobody talked a bigger game than Russell Wilson,” he claimed.

.@Realrclark25 says Russell Wilson is the MOST disappointing QB in the NFL this season 😳 “Expectations are the largest breeding ground for disappointment. Nobody had more expectations coming into this year than Russell Wilson.” pic.twitter.com/pD9xc87wFu — First Take (@FirstTake) October 7, 2022

Although Clark admitted that the current Broncos side isn’t one of the strongest teams in the competition, he was simply appalled by the way Russell’s personal stats look like at the end of 5 games.

Ryan also stated that although Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett hasn’t been able to guide his team as well as the Broncos fans would have liked, we simply can’t blame him entirely for the way Broncos have played.

While some might say that Wilson’s criticism is a bit too harsh, this is something which is bound to happen to someone who has signed a $245 million deal but has performed poorly.

After how things transpired for the Broncos in the game against Colts, Russell needs to figure something out quickly if he wants to regain the trust of his fans. Frankly, 274 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions, these aren’t the stats a team expects at the end of a game from an experienced franchise QB.

