Will Josh Allen Play This Week Against The Vikings? Latest Injury Update

Josh Allen has made a name for himself at the highest level. The superstar quarterback was roped in by the Buffalo Bills in 2018 and in no time, he became their go-to man.

Even before the season started, the Bills were being referred to as definite Super Bowl contenders and under Allen, they have started as well as they were expected to.

Out of their 8 games thus far, the Bills have won 6 and are looking like a squad which is well and truly settled in all departments. However, their last encounter against the Jets did end up making their fans a little nervous.

Josh Allen Injury Update

Allen, for the first time this season, failed to do well and all the other players just weren’t able to control the damage against the Jets. To make matters worse, Allen also complaint about pain in his elbow after the clash which raised question marks about his availability for the next game.

Several experts and even fans were opining that the Bills might bench Allen in the Sunday’s clash as they would be thinking about protecting their most prized possession.

The @NFLGameDay Notebook with @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero: The #Bills expected to have QB Josh Allen (elbow) today; A battle of backup QBs for #Rams–#AZCardinals; #Colts owner Jim Irsay chose Jeff Saturday over objections; and #Cowboys RB Zeke Elliott (knee) may sit today. pic.twitter.com/CaYoUeIKpv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 13, 2022

Especially after what happened with Tua Tagovailoa, not many were thinking that the Bills will allow Josh to play even if he is 99% fit. However, as it turns out, he has recovered well and is set to start against the Vikings.

Josh Allen, the Bills’ star quarterback, is slated to start today for Buffalo,” NFL Insider Ian Rapoport informed on Sunday morning. “My understanding is he was able to get out there. He was able to throw the ball. He was able to grip the football. Had no residual effects of that elbow sprain and they do not believe he is at risk of re-injuring that elbow,” Ian added.

Without a doubt, this will please the Bills fans as Allen is vital for the team’s playoff chances. Till now, he has thrown for 2,403 yards with as many as 19 touchdowns. Moreover, he has also ran for 392 yards and 4 TDs.

