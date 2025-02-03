“I Hate the Chiefs but I Love This Message”: NFL Fans Appreciate DeAndre Hopkins’ Emotional Post Ahead of His Super Bowl Debut

DeAndre Hopkins has been one of the best wide receivers in football since he was drafted No. 27 overall by the Houston Texans in 2013. However, apart from a short spell during Deshaun Watson’s prime, he has not had consistent QB service or overall team success, no matter where he’s gone. But now, after 12 years of toil, four different teams, and countless mediocre QBs, he has finally reached the promised land: Super Bowl 59, with Patrick Mahomes at QB.

Hopkins was evidently emotional at having finally reached the NFL’s mountaintop. And not just because of those hardships on the gridiron, but more so because of his trials and tribulations off the field growing up in South Carolina.

“To all the kids out there living in small towns, in small houses, with single parents. To the kids who see violence, who see loss, who don’t get the resources they deserve, but who still have big dreams. Know that I was a kid in your exact shoes and this week I’m playing in the Super Bowl. Don’t give up, work hard, keep believing. Where you start doesn’t determine where you end up.”

Hopkins grew up in the tiny town of Central, South Carolina, which has produced three other NFL talents, including edge rusher Shaq Lawson. When he was just five months old, Hopkins’ father was killed in a car accident. Thereafter, his mother, Sabrina Greenlee, raised him and his three siblings on her own.

In 2002, Greenlee was attacked with a combination of lye and bleach by her boyfriend’s mistress, which left her completely blind. Nonetheless, she continued to mold Hopkins into the dedicated professional he is today. He continues to honor his mother by handing her the ball after each NFL touchdown he scores.

Before he arrived in K.C., he had caught TDs from a whopping 13 different quarterbacks in 12 seasons, only three of which (Watson, Kyler Murray, and Matt Schaub) ever made a Pro Bowl. During that decade, from his first 1,000-yard season (2014) to his most recent (2023), Hopkins led all receivers in targets (1,414), receptions (876), and 1st downs (605), and was 2nd in yards (11,553), and t-3rd in TDs (76).

And he was doing that all while catching passes from the likes of Ryan Mallett, Brock Osweiler, Brian Hoyer, Case Keenum, Tom Savage, and more. It’s hard not to root for this guy when you consider what he’s been through on and off the field.

DeAndre Hopkins is as likable as it gets—unless you remember he plays for the widely hated Chiefs. It would not be an exaggeration to estimate that three-quarters or even 80 percent of fans will be cheering against the Kansas City machine, which now includes Hopkins. However, after Hopkins’ heartfelt words, even those fans couldn’t help but show love and support to the Clemson alumnus.

DeAndre Hopkins was visibly emotional after the Chiefs’ AFC Championship win over the Buffalo Bills last week. The man they call “Nuk” talked about his rocky road to this point, and how often he’s been doubted despite all he has accomplished in the league.

“I’ve been doubted. A lot of people wrote me off. 12 years in the league man, I got traded for some pennies in my prime. I just want to thank the organizations that gave me a shot. You know, I can still go out here and make plays when I need to, draw double teams, and play beautiful football.”

Hopkins has been used very sparingly over the last month. He had just two receptions for seven yards in Week 17, sat out Week 18, didn’t record a catch in the Divisional Round, and had just one for 11 against the Bills in the AFC title game. He will be hoping that they were just conserving his 32-year-old body for this Super Bowl moment. No doubt Andy Reid and company brought him in to do more than play a decoy on the sport’s biggest stage.