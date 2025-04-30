Veteran Sports Columnist Advises Bill Belichick to “Hide His Girlfriend” Before the UNC Coach’s Image is Entirely Ruined

Bill Belichick has spent decades building an image rooted in his tactical acumen, discipline, and authority. But now, in what should be the quiet early days of his college coaching reboot, it’s not his playbook making headlines. Rather, it’s his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, and her growing presence in everything from TV interviews to team operations. At 73, the greatest NFL coach of the modern era is suddenly being talked about more as a reality show star than a football tactician.

Whether it was Hudson cutting off questions during Belichick’s recent CBS interview or reportedly inserting herself into UNC’s media strategy, the optics are becoming increasingly unconventional. What’s even stranger is how freely the headlines are now being shaped by off-field drama — the kind Belichick once expertly silenced with a simple “We’re on to Cincinnati.”

The recent developments around Bill Belichick’s personal life have baffled many. And one among them is veteran columnist Jay Mariotti. In his newsletter, he didn’t hold back and questioned Belichick for allowing Hudson to be such a prominent presence, even suggesting, “If Bill Belichick wants to be remembered as the greatest NFL coach… he must hide his girlfriend.”

Mariotti’s piece wasn’t an attack, it was more of a warning. With the media watching Belichick’s pivot from the NFL to UNC, Mariotti raised the question many in college football are thinking: Is this still the same coach who once ruled the league with an iron hoodie?

The concern isn’t just Hudson’s age — it’s the way she’s become entangled in the machinery of a historically tight-lipped figure. When asked about how he met her on CBS Mornings, Belichick let Hudson field the question. “We’re not talking about this,” she snapped, with the camera capturing her seated close by. The show’s host, Tony Dokoupil, noted that “Jordon was a constant presence during our interview.” The moment went viral — but not in a way Belichick is likely to appreciate.

Then came the Hard Knocks saga — a project that might have reintroduced Belichick to a younger audience in a more controlled, football-centric light. HBO, NFL Films, and UNC had finalized nearly everything. Cameras were set to roll on March 1. The press release was written. Even Belichick had signed off with a quote ready to go: “I’ve been a fan of NFL Films for the entirety of my 51-year coaching career… that time has arrived.”

But then, the project collapsed fast. According to The Athletic, Hudson’s request to be heavily involved in the production was a pivotal moment. Multiple industry sources said her role in negotiations contributed directly to HBO’s exit. By March 3, NFL Films pulled the plug, citing only that “the conversation took a turn we were not comfortable with.” UNC lost out on $200,000 in facility fees and a national spotlight it had been preparing for.

Emails from the publication’s report further revealed that Bill Belichick had wanted this project deeply. But somewhere along the line, the control slipped. And that’s the underlying worry: not that Belichick is dating someone decades younger, but that he’s ceding control of messaging, of media, and of his carefully cultivated legacy.

Hudson, who has referred to herself as the COO of “Belichick Productions” — a company not legally registered anywhere — reportedly also asked UNC to monitor and remove negative social media comments about the coach. That, combined with her active presence in Belichick’s book promotion, only adds to the sense that this isn’t the same stoic leader who spent decades avoiding distractions.

This made Mariotti ponder, “Shouldn’t Belichick be looking at accomplished coaches and their significant others?”

“His close friend, Nick Saban, controlled the Alabama program as Terry helped in the background. The best NBA coach, Steve Kerr, adores Margot and handles the media on his own. Ryan Day went through hell at Ohio State and dealt with press conferences himself until he won the national championship. The best publicists and buffers work for their teams.”

In Bill Belichick’s case, the issue isn’t his relationship — it’s optics, timing, and what’s being allowed to define him now. As the college football world waits to see if he can replicate his NFL magic, the question lingers: Is Belichick still calling the shots, or is someone else taking the lead?

Either way, the season opener at UNC is four months away. And as far as public perception goes, the game may have already begun.