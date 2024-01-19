Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman Hop On the New Internet Trend To Honestly Dish Out What They Do As Retired Athletes: “We’re Retired Athletes We’re Gonna Start a Podcast”

Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski have been one of the coolest pair to have on podcasts. Especially when the Patriots fans are looking for a blast from the past, after a terrible few seasons. They live in the hearts of their fans for unfiltered humor and brutally honest takes. Once again, Rob and Jule had an internet epiphany as they talked about venturing into new arenas, all wrapped in their humor.

The two went on to nail the Instagram trend, issuing some confessions about retired athletes that Tom Brady would agree with. Trying to make the perfect use of their extra time, they came up with a checklist on an Instagram clip for their fans to praise the “Just guys being dudes” style.

Jumping on the ‘We’re so and so, of course, we’re going to…” trend, the two legends decided to give a glimpse into a retired athlete’s life. Listing better use of their plenty of free time, the two took turns to weave in suggestions like “Get a job from TV” and “Tease a comeback”. More suggestions like “Watch our old highlights. Start a podcast. Get a gambling deal. Gonna live in California or Florida. Act like we can still play. Sauna or cold baths.” followed leaving the fans in stitches. They also spiraled into “Gonna call a league ‘soft’ because it is. Bring up how many rings we have. Still gonna stay ripped” ripping through humor on this one.

The list wasn’t unexpected as most athletes turned coaches or sports analysts can approve it. However, their closest ally and former quarterback Tom Brady scored quite a few on that checklist.

Tom Brady Leads the Way for Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman’s Dude Style

Tom Brady, who retired in Feb. 2023 has ventured out into an array of hobbies and roles to make good use of his free time. He got into headlines for calling the league ‘softer’ than before talking about mediocrity in today’s NFL.

Another tick came in as TB12 secured a 10-year $3775 million deal with Fox News as their broadcaster, in line with The Gronk‘s opening statement. He also dropped a bombshell on social media saying that he nearly came out of retirement in May. In his New Year’s Eve IG post, Brady wrote,

“The only downside to 2023 was when I was about to unretire in May and my friends threw a surprise retirement party. Kind of forced my hand.”

He not only got out of his comfort zone but also has been ripped as usual often making shirtless appearances. In fact, the 46-year-old posted a joke on his Instagram with a picture that flaunted his game shape.

“Side effects of @tb12sports protein … mid august rolls around and you start thinking about finding a training camp to show up to,” added Brady, showing off his game-bod alongside speculations of un-retiring.

Brady has even connections to both California and Florida which could boggle the minds with Julian and Gronk’s deeper jokes. Reports of an upcoming mansion in California, a year after his divorce with Giselle Bundchen finalized. Interestingly, the two spent a large chunk of their together time in Florida where Bundchen owned a house as well.

Julian and Rob did have a point on how to spend their retirement days in Brady’s style. His six Super Bowl rings have even made appearances in some quirky ads like one of the most talked about for MRI. But, hasn’t TB12 always ruled the headlines as a trendsetter? Well, who was to say that he would stop now?