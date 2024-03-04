Russell Wilson, Peyton Manning, Steve Young, Among Other Football Vets, Mourn the Passing of a Cherished NFL Personality

The NFL world mourns the untimely passing of famed columnist Chris Mortensen. He was 72. The award-winning journalist was a beloved figure in the football world and everyone, whom he worked with, cherished Chris for being the gentle soul he was. Following this sorrowful news, NFL stars like Russell Wilson, Peyton Manning, Steve Young, and many others extended their heartfelt condolences — while reminiscing about the person he was.

Former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning shared two images alongside Chris Mortensen, coupled with a heartfelt note in the caption. He expressed that Mortensen was the ‘best in business‘ and they had a blissful friendship. Manning has trusted the late columnist with the biggest announcements of his career — the signing with the Broncos and hanging up his cleats four years later. And the Sheriff didn’t have to regret it. He concluded by saying, “I will miss him dearly.”

Former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson shared a note for the departed journalist on his X account that said, “We will miss you Mort.”

Heisman winner and former NFL QB Robert Griffin III, who is currently working for ESPN as well, expressed in a social media post that “Mort was more than a reporter, but a friend to many and a great teammate.” RGIII also dubbed him the ‘pioneer of the sports reporting industry’.

Former NFL wideout, who also played as a punt returner, Ryan Switzer, shared a screenshot of when he first texted the ESPN legend. It was after the North Carolina alum was preparing for his draft. Mortensen had apparently followed him first on Twitter, and the star wide receiver could not believe his eyes. He built up the courage to text him and thank him for the follow, and within five minutes, Mortensen sent a heartfelt message, even including his phone number. He asked to touch base before the draft and congratulated him for the career ahead. Ryan expressed his thanks and admiration in his post on X.

Former 49ers QB with three Super Bowl rings, Steve Young, was dominating the gridiron when Mortensen only joined ESPN. They have since formed a strong bond, and Steve described him as a ‘dear friend‘ and a ‘great human being‘. In the post, he shared on X, the former NFL star promised to pay forward all the wisdom he acquired from him.

Here are a few more reactions from the football world:

The California native had come a long way since his high school days when he realized that he could barely excel at a sport. Journalism wasn’t his first choice as well, but once he started, he couldn’t get enough.

Chris Mortensen’s Life as a Famed Journalist

Before attending college, Mortensen served two years in the army — during the Vietnam War, to be exact, according to Business Today. He later wanted to become a teacher or a coach, but he eventually chose to pursue journalism instead. He initially worked with the Daily Breeze and won 18 awards in 1969, the same year the NY Jets would win the Super Bowl. However, he didn’t have an interest in the NFL just yet.

Mortensen then started working for the Atlanta Falcons for specialized reports and was hired by the National in 1989, as per his Wikipedia page. It was in 1991 when ESPN chose to place their trust in him, and the rest, as they say, is history. Notably, the programs he worked with would even go on to win several Emmy Awards.

Chris Mortensen is survived by his wife, Miki, and his son, Alex. Alex played college football and is currently serving as the OC of the UAB Blazers.