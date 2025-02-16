mobile app bar

“It’s So Beautiful”: Fans React as Georgia Football Flexes Its Contribution to the Eagles’ Super Bowl Win

Suresh Menon
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) takes a snap against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome.

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) takes a snap against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

While Jalen Hurts took home the Super Bowl MVP award, it was the Eagles’ relentless defensive line that helped Nick Sirianni become a Lombardi Trophy-winning coach. Time and time again, the Eagles’ front four pressured Patrick Mahomes and sacked him without needing extra blitz support. This defensive masterclass was the key to the Eagles’ triumph—and Georgia Football wasted no time celebrating its role in supplying the firepower for that formidable secondary.

Days after the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory, Georgia Football took to “X” to share a photo of the Eagles’ front four with the “eye” emoji in the caption. The image featured Nolan Smith Jr., Jalen Carter, and Jordan Davis, line up against the Chiefs’ O-line.

For context, these three defensive linemen are among Georgia’s key alumni on the Eagles’ roster, alongside Lewis Cine, Kelee Ringo, and Nakobe Dean.

The defensive trio played a crucial role in forcing Patrick Mahomes into uncomfortable situations throughout the game. The numbers back it up, as the Chiefs QB was pressured on 42.9% of his dropbacks, took six sacks, and threw two interceptions.

The post by Georgia’s “X” account was unsurprisingly an instant hit amongst their own fans as well as the Philly Faithful.

First and foremost, those who bleed green thanked Georgia Football for its insane contribution to the Eagles’ roster. Many also praised the Bulldogs’ ability to produce elite defensive talent,

One Eagles fan won the internet’s hearts by naming the players in the picture as the “Dawg Front”.

Georgia fans, meanwhile, couldn’t stop expressing their happiness at seeing their alumni do so well in life.

Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive success shows how successful Georgia Football’s project is when it comes to developing NFL-ready stars. This success also shows that the Bulldogs’ dominance isn’t contained at the college football level—it transcends boundaries by making its presence felt in the Super Bowl as well.

So, as long as Georgia continues to be a talent factory, don’t be surprised if more Super Bowl Sundays are dominated by former Bulldogs stars.

