Gisele Bundchen Is Reportedly ‘Not Upset’ With Tom Brady for Dating Irina Shayk; “It’s Helpful to Her Freedom”

NFL icon Tom Brady was recently spotted with ex-GF of Cristiano Ronaldo – Irina Shayk, sparking rumors of a new romance. After his highly publicized split from supermodel Gisele Bundchen, Brady seems to have finally moved on. The sparks between Brady and Shayk began to fly at billionaire Joe Nahmad’s wedding, where the two were seen connecting. According to a source who spoke to TMZ, Gisele isn’t surprised by Tom’s new romance and is, in fact, happy for him.

A representative of Irina Shayk denied any romantic involvement but recent events suggest otherwise. As per the rumors, Tom and Irina spent an entire weekend together in Los Angeles, confirming their relationship and igniting further interest from all kinds of social spheres. However, TMZ reports that Gisele Bundchen is unfazed by her ex-husband’s new relationship, with sources claiming she’s not upset at all.

Gisele’s Reaction to Tom Brady and Irina Shayk: Surprising Twist in the Story

Gisele, a single mother of two beautiful kids and a successful supermodel, is back on the runway after a break. Moreover, she’s loving her independent life. Meanwhile, retired NFL star Tom Brady has plenty of time for himself. Recently, he was seen with celebrity model Irina Shayk, sparking dating rumors.

Shedding light on Tom and Irina, TMZ reported that they were caught on cam cozying up in L.A. Neither Tom, nor Irina has confirmed the rumors, but the pictures hint at a possible connection. They’re both single after Tom’s recent divorce from Gisele, and it looks like they’re free to explore new relationships.

A source close to Gisele tells TMZ, “Why wouldn’t she be happy for Tom? She divorced him. It is helpful to her freedom that he moved on.” While this appears to be extremely impressive of her, there’s an interesting twist. Previous reports from TMZ mentioned that Gisele “is not at all happy” about Tom’s romantic links elsewhere.

Spotlight On Tom And Irina’s Cozy Weekend Encounter

TMZ reported that Tom Brady and Irina Shayk were seen together in Los Angeles, sparking dating rumors. The two reportedly spent two days together, with Tom picking Irina up from a hotel. Irina’s team initially denied any romantic link. However, as both the stars are single and were snapped together, fans reckon that there might a potential relationship brewing up.

Tom divorced Gisele a little while ago, and Irina has been separated from Bradley Cooper for some time now. Whether Tom and Irina are officially dating or not remains unconfirmed, but their interactions have caught the media’s attention, igniting curiosity about this possible new romance.