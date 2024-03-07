Matthew Judon, who was traded to Bill Belichick’s team in 2021, recently shared his admiration for his newly appointed coach during an appearance on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” The 4-time Pro Bowl linebacker pointed out the benefits of new energy in the New England Patriots locker room. He did not devalue his time with Bill Belichick, however, he noted that the timing for a change was as appropriate as it could be.

Matthew held a very optimistic viewpoint on the hiring of Jerod Mayo as he is familiar with the system and player perspectives. Mayo played eight seasons with Bill Belichick and made two Pro Bowl appearances during his tenure.

Matthew Judon talked about Bill Belichick’s exit this morning on @gmfb:

Here is what Matthew had to say, per Dakota Randall:

“And so, right there, we got new life. We got new expectations. … I think when we start, we’re all gonna try and run through a wall for Mayo just because he always had our back throughout everything that we go through. We always would kind of go to talk to him, and he would understand. .. And he would come to us and just kind of talk to us.”

The encouraging transformations brought by Jerod Mayo have the team revitalized and filled with higher hopes for the future. Jared Mayo shares a close bond with the players with his consistent backing and empathy during tough times.

Judon displayed solidarity by aligning the team’s thoughts that all are geared up to support him wholeheartedly. Moreover, the togetherness and transparent communication that Jared Mayo has brought in has resulted in a united team.

Matthew Judon Details How He Would Pitch Bill Belichick To New Teams

When questioned about recommending Bill Belichick to teams looking to hire him, Matthew emphasized the high regard and gratitude many players feel towards their coach in the ever-evolving world of the NFL. He highlighted Belichick’s potential to positively impact an organization and its team. However, Judon did not shy away from noting that Belichick is not much of a public figure. Nevertheless, he was all in for the legendary coaches’ skills and leadership.

“I think as a head coach, like, it’s hard to get better as a head coach.” Said Matthew.

He was further asked if Bill Belichick would be interested in being a defensive coordinator. The linebacker stated that Belichick may not want to scale down his responsibilities and could instead work as a behind-the-scenes analyst.

The 2023 NFL season marked the conclusion of a significant period for the Patriots as it ended a successful era led by coach Bill Belichick. Bill led the franchise to unprecedented achievements, including winning all six Super Bowl titles in its history. However, following Tom Brady’s departure in 2020, the franchise experienced a significant decline, with Belichick’s Patriots recording a 29-39 record and missing the playoffs in three of four seasons.