“Russell Wilson and Ciara Wilson Think They Are Jay Z and Beyoncé”: NFL Analyst Kyle Brandt Destroys Broncos QB For ‘Faking’ Uber-Cool Personality

Kyle Brandt left no stone unturned in reprimanding Russell Wilson for his terrible performances and ‘fake’ personality.

Russell Wilson has been absolutely destroyed by fans and experts for not performing as per expectations this season. When his transfer from the Seahawks to the Broncos was confirmed, almost everyone in Denver was super excited.

In fact, Russell’s Broncos jersey had broken sale records. Unfortunately, the veteran quarterback has performed so terribly this season that fans are livid with the NFL for keeping Broncos games at prime time.

Especially the Broncos versus Colts clash proved to be one of the worst games this season thus far. Both the team scores 9 points each in four quarters and fans were so disappointed that they started leaving the stadium even before OT began.

Kyle Brandt Destroys Russell Wilson For Poor Show This Season

In fact, Russell’s teammates are also not looking happy with the way he has been leading the side. Commenting on this and Russell’s personality, NFL analyst Kyle Brandt had a few things to say on Good Morning Football.

Kyle claimed that the way Broncos Wide Receiver KJ Hamler spiked his helmet during the clash against Colts, it wouldn’t be wrong to assume that he was seemingly frustrated with the poor tactics from Wilson.

Kyle stated that “Russell Wilson is actually one of the least authentic personalities in the league.” Although Kyle accepted that Wilson is a good person, he added that the man is unnecessarily trying to be someone he is not.

He called Wilson a poser, adding that if you are getting paid $245 million, you either have to be an excellent locker room guy or an outstanding player and currently, Wilson isn’t succeeding in accomplishing any of those things.

Moreover, Brandt told what he observed about Wilson and his wife Ciara when he was at NFL Honors. “Kelce comes by, Rodgers comes by, Russell Wilson shows up with his wife and I think they believe they are Jay Z and Beyonce and they literally put their hand up and said, ‘no, we are not talking.‘”

Kyle claimed that the couple thinks they are extremely cool and everything is just perfect. He reminded Wilson that this will not work in the locker room unless he performs like Aaron Rodgers.

