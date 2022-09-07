Russell Wilson and Ciara Wilson took a chunk out of their $185 million fortune to give back $500,000 to their community

Russell Wilson and Ciara Wilson are extremely rich, but they make sure to use their money well and pay it back whenever they can.

Wilson is a Seahawks superhero. He won a Super Bowl with the franchise, and he kept them competitive for several seasons when they had no business being that competitive.

He can do it all. He can throw the deep ball, he can limit his turnovers, and he’s an excellent runner when he needs to be. However, things came to a head this offseason, and in the end, the Seahawks traded Wilson and a pick away for Drew Lock, Noah Fant, and Shelby Harris along with five picks.

He’s ready to take a Broncos roster that’s been competitive for the last few years everywhere except the quarterback position. Now that they have someone of Wilson’s pedigree at the helm, they could make a real run in the playoffs. Wilson is signed to a 4-year, $140 million contract, and he has a net worth of $165 million.

Breaking: Broncos and Russell Wilson just reached agreement on a five-year, $245 million contract extension that includes $165 million guaranteed, sources tell ESPN. Deal now ties Wilson to Denver for seven total years and $296 million. Another massive QB deal in the books. pic.twitter.com/uk6yelOL3j — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2022

Russell Wilson and Ciara Wilson donate $500,000 every year

When Russell and Ciara moved into Denver, they knew they had to make an impact immediately. The two have committed to making their community better, and so far, they’re sparing no expense.

In July, the couple pledged to donate $500,000 annually to Colorado nonprofits in a partnership with Centura Health. Russell and Ciara’s ‘Why Not You’ foundation is pairing up with Centura’s Health Equity and Advancement Fund to make the plan happen.

They aim to distribute the grants locally and regionally to different organizations. They’re looking to improve equity, education, food security and social justice, and other issues.

Wilson was very happy about the venture. “What a blessing to start something new and to be here with amazing people who have an even greater cause,” he said. “At our foundation, we’re so passionate about making a difference.”

Who is Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara Wilson?

Ciara Wilson has found her own success outside the sporting industry. She’s an R&B singer and songwriter, a model, and a dancer. She started her career with a group called Hearsay, and now, she’s pursuing a solo path.

Ciara earned four nominations at the 2006 Grammy’s and her album ‘Ciara: The Evolution’ earned the top spot in US charts. She has 32.7 million followers on Instagram, and she’s the CEO of Entertainer and Beauty Marks Entertainment.

Ciara Wilson has a net worth of $20 million.

