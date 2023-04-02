Russell Wilson Reveals the Pickup Line That Once Bagged Him a Date With His Future Wife Ciara

Sept 2, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Russel Wilson and Ciara attending the Serena Williams of the USA vs Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia match on day five of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson and Ciara Wilson are one of the most iconic couples in the NFL community right now. The Denver Broncos signal caller married the singer in 2016, after dating for almost a year. 7 years and 2 kids later, they are still going strong, which makes both of them lucky to have each other. Russell Wilson, the luckier of the two, revealed a while ago how exactly he turned his fortunes around and became lucky.

Before meeting Wilson, Ciara used to date, and was engaged to, the rapper Future, with who she even had a baby. Her relationship with Future has been a focal point of many conversations. Including those who claim Russell was not her first choice, so she will bring him down. However, those speculations have nowhere turned out to be true, with the pair constantly supporting each other through thick and thin.

Russell Wilson shares the pickup line he used on Ciara

Appearing on Kevin Hart’s ‘Laugh Out Loud Radio’. Russell Wilson shares how he managed to woo the singer into dating him. Apparently, his overused, broken wallet came in very handy, and not just because of the money. “First day we met — and we had been talking for two-and-a-half hours, hanging out — she saw the wallet, sitting on the table. She said, ‘What the hell is that? You’re losing with that,'” he said.

“I put my finger [up] and said, ‘First of all, with me, you’re never losing, Second of all, that wallet, that shows consistency. That’s what you’re going to get from me,'” Wilson said, with a smile. “You’re going to get somebody who is consistent for you every day. Inside that wallet, there’s something that’s real in there”. The rest is, well, history.

Wilson’s dream of winning multiple Super Bowls in Denver is not yet dead

Wilson‘s debut season in Denver did not go as planned. In fact, it went wrong in every possible sense. However, knowing him, fans will be assured that he is not going to give up. His dream of playing for another 10 years is still possible, and it only takes one good season to win a Super Bowl. Maybe he will find a way to turn it around next season onwards.

The arrival of Sean Payton as the Broncos” head coach has many people excited. Though he took away a vital part of his lifestyle within the first few weeks, Wilson will probably not hold any grudges toward Payton. He needs this turnaround more than any other player on the team. Will Payton unlock Wilson’s potential, and take him to a whole new level?