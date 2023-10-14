Russell Wilson’s Massive $242,000,000 Contract & ‘Lack of Juice’ are the Biggest Issues for Broncos in Colin Cowherd’s Eyes

Russell Wilson had a tough night recently, completing 13 of 22 passes, as the Denver Broncos fell 19-8 to the Kansas City Chiefs. This marks the third time he’s had under 100 passing yards in a game, leaving the Broncos at 1-5 this season. Elite NFL analyst Colin Cowherd expressed dissatisfaction with the veteran QB’s performance.

Despite his initial optimism for Wilson’s turnaround in the 2023 season, Colin now acknowledges that the Denver Broncos face major issues. He especially pointed out Russell Wilson’s hefty $242,000,000 contract, per Spotrac, and the QB’s lack of game-changing presence.

Russell Wilson’s Poor Performance Despite Having a $245 Million Contract Worries Colin Cowherd

A reflective Russell Wilson, after the 19-8 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, took responsibility during the Press Meet, saying, “We had a chance, we’ve got to play better, cleaner. I’ve got to play better. That starts with me.” Colin Cowherd bluntly assessed Russell Wilson’s recent performance against the Kansas City Chiefs, emphasizing the game’s early discouragement when the score was 13-0.

He stated that compared to other star quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert, and Trevor Lawrence, Wilson’s performances have been extremely below par. Colin was attributing this to Wilson’s salary and lack of juice on the field. This unexpected decline, without major injuries, raised eyebrows. Colin said:

“Where you see a star quarterback with no major injury. Dropped off a cliff. It’s unprecedented in the history of the NFL. I’ve never seen anything like it.” Colin Cowherd added, “His salary, combined with his lack of juice, have been the issue. Russ has never had a major injury. He’s a workaholic. It’s just you know, Pete Carroll saw a lot of things. He saw him age quickly. And now it’s Sean Payton’s problem.”

Even the legendary Peyton Manning’s late career slump due to injuries pales in comparison. According to Cowherd, Russell Wilson’ rapid decline is now Sean Payton’s headache to solve.

Colin Cowherd’s Preseason Prediction Misses the Mark, as Broncos Continue to Struggle Under Payton and Russell Wilson

Colin Cowherd’s preseason optimism for the Denver Broncos, under Sean Payton and QB Russell Wilson, has proven to be nothing but wishful thinking. Colin envisioned a remarkable turnaround, citing the team’s woes in coaching, third-down conversions, situational football, and clock management.

However, as the season progressed, the issues persisted. The anticipated improvement in the offensive line and Russell Wilson’s playstyle adaptation failed to materialize. Colin had said on his show before the start of the season: “Watch Russell Wilson, get back to plan some football on grass, running around being instinctive leaning into what he truly is.”

Instead, the Broncos have struggled, and the dominance of the Chiefs and Chargers has posed a formidable obstacle. Cowherd’s misplaced confidence in the team’s potential underscores the unpredictability of the NFL and the limitations of preseason predictions.