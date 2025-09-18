mobile app bar

Bills News: Josh Allen Needs 614 Passing Yards to Break Joe Ferguson’s Career Record

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

Josh Allen

Josh Allen leaves the field after the Buffalo Bills’ 42-36 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Syndication Democrat And Chronicle. Credit – USA TODAY Sports

With 394 yards and 2 touchdowns, Josh Allen opened the Buffalo Bills’ season on a promising note during the 41-40 win against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1. The second game, however, wasn’t up to his usual mark. Allen finished with 148 yards in a 30-10 victory for the Bills over the New York Jets.

Now, entering his third game against the Miami Dolphins, Allen has two major milestones in front of him. With three touchdowns, he will become only the second Bills quarterback to throw 200 career touchdown passes in his NFL career. Former Bills legend Jim Kelly, who threw 237 TDs, tops the chart.

Notably, Allen is also within striking distance of overtaking Joe Ferguson in passing yards. Allen has totaled 26,976 passing yards from 113 games. In comparison, Ferguson recorded 27,590 passing yards from 164 games. Hence, Allen needs just 614 more passing yards to become the Bills quarterback with the second-most passing yards.

At the top of this historic list is Jim Kelly. The Bills legend threw for 35,467 passing yards in 160 games. For Allen, that means he needs over 8,000 more passing yards to surpass Kelly. However, at his current average of 239 passing yards per game, Allen should pass Ferguson in three weeks. If he stays on pace, he could achieve the mark on October 5, when the Bills face the Patriots.

Meanwhile, for Allen, the focus isn’t just on records. He is determined to help Buffalo start 3-0 this season. Like Lamar Jackson, Allen is yet to win a Super Bowl. As a result, he has made it clear that the Lombardi Trophy “means more to me than the MVP award.”

Allen will also be adjusting to a new precaution this week. Following a nose injury last week against the Jets, he will wear a visor moving forward this season. “We’ll probably wear it in the game, just trying to get used to it,” Allen said on Tuesday after the practice. “Your voice kind of echoes off of it too. So, it’s a little bit weirder,” he added.

Among active quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers (63,399), Matthew Stafford (60,352), Patrick Mahomes (32,797), and Dak Prescott (31,986) all have more passing yards than Allen. However, the Bills QB is ranked fifth, ahead of Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow, an impressive achievement.

With two milestones on the line, Allen has the chance to climb further up the Bills’ record books while pushing Buffalo Bills toward another fast start. For the Bills fans, the bigger question is whether this season brings the breakthrough Allen has been chasing since 2018 – a Super Bowl win.

Nidheesh Kumar

Nidheesh Kumar

