“What the Hell Do You Want?”: Ben Roethlisberger’s Criticism of Lamar Jackson Didn’t Go Down Well With Jay Taylor

The conversations around Lamar Jackson trade are just not reaching a saturation point. Simply because the Ravens just can’t figure out a viable deal for the superstar Quarterback who has won them innumerable games out of nowhere in the past few years.

May it be the franchise tag drama, the OBJ trade, or the fact that several teams came out to say that they aren’t interested in Lamar, every other day has been like a new episode of a typical soap opera.

Joy Taylor is not happy with Ben Roethlisberger’s take on Lamar Jackson

With more experts and Insiders commenting on Lamar Jackson’s situation, many admirers of the Ravens’ QB are coming out to say that they have had enough. One among such people is renowned presenter Joy Taylor who recently ripped Big Ben Roethlisberger after his comments on Lamar Jackson.

“You don’t really fear Lamar’s arm, his accuracy, all the time,” Big Ben had stated during a recent episode of his podcast “Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger.” While it would be fair to say that Ben didn’t really go after Lamar, Joy reckons that such takes from renowned personalities have to stop.

Speaking about Big Ben on ‘Speak for Yourself,’ Taylor recently claimed, “I am really tired of this conversation around Lamar Jackson. Can we please, I am begging you. Not even on behalf of Lamar Jackson, just as a person. Let’s come together and let’s throw these takes in the bonfire.”

.@JoyTaylorTalks goes in after Ben Roethlisberger’s comments on Lamar not being feared as a pocket-passer. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cPvFgoHHsw — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) April 13, 2023

“What the hell do you want? It’s like asking a woman what you want for dinner,” Taylor stated, adding that although Roethlisberger is a Hall of Famer, he certainly wasn’t a runner. Another panelist went on to highlight that Jackson has a better passer rating from the pocket as compared to Big Ben.

Joy went on for a couple of more minutes, touching upon the fact that Lamar has well and truly proven how effective he is as a QB. “The man has an MVP for God sakes,” Taylor stated while reiterating that its time for people to just leave him alone and let him be.

Lamar Jackson parties his heart out with Odell Beckham Jr.

Amid all the trade drama, Lamar Jackson was recently seen partying at Miami’s LIV nightclub with star Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The two champion players were out to celebrate OBJ’s one-year $18 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

The club even held welcome signs in order to make the players feel at home and the footballers were also given a nice Champagne shower. This incident really forced fans into believing that Jackson is most certainly getting a deal with the Ravens. However, recent reports have suggested that OBJ’s inclusion does not guarantee Jackson’s presence in Baltimore after which, we are all back to the same spot from where we started off.