Rob Gronkowski Believes Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid Need 10 More Years to Surpass the Patriots Dynasty

Are the Kansas City Chiefs the greatest dynasty in NFL history? If they defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, they just might be. A victory would also fully propel Patrick Mahomes into the league’s GOAT discussion with Tom Brady. Heck, it may vault him above “Tom Terrific” in some folks’ opinions.

Rob Gronkowski, unsurprisingly, is not in that group. During his Friday appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, he dismissed the idea that the Chiefs are approaching the dynastical accomplishments of his New England Patriots.

He thinks the Chiefs need another extended run to be on the Patriots’ level. Despite this, he admitted Kansas City could cap the NFL’s most dominant decade by winning this Lombardi Trophy.

“I don’t think they’re closing in on everything we’ve accomplished in our dynasty because it was over two decades. You had that first dynasty decade, from like 2002-2010… then it trickled into the second decade… but what they’ve done over the last 10 years, I believe [is] the best decade of dominance from a dynasty, especially if they get the three-peat.”

New England won three titles in four seasons from 2001-04. The Patriots added another three championships in five campaigns from 2014-18. Kansas City would be the first franchise to capture three consecutive Super Bowls with a triumph over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Does “Gronk” see them pulling off the tremendous feat?

Rob Gronkowski, Drew Brees make Super Bowl LIX predictions

Gronkowski picked the Eagles and 49ers to win the past two Super Bowls. Both times, the Chiefs proved him incorrect. Perhaps he’s switching his method in hopes of Kansas City losing. Whatever his motive may be, this go-round, he’s hitching his wagon to Patrick Mahomes.

“I’ve been wrong over the last two years [choosing] against the Chiefs, so I can’t do that three years in a row… [I’m going] Kansas City Chiefs to score 30 and the Philadelphia Eagles to score 26. And I’m going to go even deeper into it. It’s going to be 26-23, there’s going to be two minutes left and Patrick Mahomes is going to drive down the field and score a touchdown.”

Drew Brees predicted Saquon Barkley “is going to go off” and that the Eagles would have “a game-winning kick opportunity.” However, he said he “[doesn’t] know what’s going to happen” from there.

Philadelphia kicker Jake Elliott went just 28/36 (77.8%) on his regular season field goal attempts in 2024-25. Elliott is 6/7 (85.7%) in the postseason. Including the playoffs, he’s just 1/8 (12.5%) on 50-plus yard tries this season.

If Elliott must make a deep kick late for the Eagles to prevail, we’ll all be in Brees’ boat. Philadelphia is hoping things don’t come to that. However, they’ll point to Elliott’s 80/88 mark (90.9%) – including makes on 15 of 17 kicks (88.2%) from 50 yards or beyond – over the three prior years to find confidence in him pulling through.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LIX is set for 6:30 p.m. E.T. Sunday evening on FOX.