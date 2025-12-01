Dillon Gabriel’s Fiancée Takes a Shot at Shedeur Sanders, Shares ‘True Feeling’ Inside the Browns Locker Room

Shedeur Sanders couldn’t help the Cleveland Browns secure a win against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. He played admirably in what was his first home start and second overall career start, throwing for 149 yards and a touchdown while not turning the ball over. But when all was said and done, the Browns lost 26-8, and naturally, questions quickly arose about the QB’s status for next week.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has since put the speculation to bed, stating that Shedeur will start next week. At this point, it seems as though he has temporarily won over the starting job, as Dillon Gabriel was healthy to start the last game. But Gabriel’s fiancée pulled the curtain back and revealed the real truth of the situation.

Gabriel’s fiancée, Zo Caswell, took to TikTok with insight from the Browns locker room after a fan told her that nobody is cheering for Dillon to return.

“Actually, everyone in the building wants him to play. But you wouldn’t know that [because] you’ve never played in the NFL or been a coach right?” Zo wrote.

It was a heated exchange that came across more as a shot at Shedeur than anything else. Although it could be that Zo was just trying to defend her man, she ended up creating controversy in the process.

In reaction to the comment, fans on Twitter shared their thoughts on the matter.

At the end of the day, we don’t really know if the Browns players want Gabriel over Shedeur. If we were just reading the tea leaves, though, it seems like the players prefer the latter. After all, Myles Garrett appears to have a great friendship with Shedeur and was stunned by his throwing ability in his first start. So, we’ll continue to assume that the Colorado product has the full support of his team.