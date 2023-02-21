Travis Kelce is set to step into Jimmy Fallon’s shoes as he’s ready to host SNL

Travis Kelce has been having a pretty amazing 2023 so far, and it’s only set to get better. The Chiefs’ tight end announced that he would be joining a pretty popular late-night talk show.

Once again, Travis Kelce displayed his class in the NFL. Taking on the Chiefs’ number-one receiving role, he didn’t disappoint. He hauled in a career-high 110 receptions for 1,338 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns.

Kelce was the Chiefs’ leading receiver in the Super Bowl as well as he caught six passes for 81 yards and a touchdown. Kelce is quickly showing that he has the potential to be one of the greatest tight ends of all time, putting in years of excellence one after the after.

Kelce is getting up there in age as he’s 33 years old now. However, that hasn’t seemed to make a difference for the dominant tight end. He just keeps getting better, and with Patrick Mahomes alongside him, there’ll be no stopping this duo any time soon.

Travis Kelce will take his talents to SNL

SNL, or Saturday Night Live, is one of the most popular talk shows out there. Charismatic host Jimmy Fallon runs the show, and he’s been one of TV’s biggest stars.

Now, Kelce will show off his hosting abilities as he’s set to host SNL on March 4th.

Kelce has made big waves recently with his trash-talking after the Chiefs have dug out wins. It’s this large personality that might make him perfect for the SNL gig.

After beating the Bengals, Kelce made sure to fire shots back at the Cincinnati Mayor who kept hyping up his team all week long before the game.

Travis Kelce just ended the Cincinnati mayors entire career. pic.twitter.com/5EZk16q59y — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 30, 2023

The stage is set for Kelce to have a memorable performance, and we all already know that when the lights shine brighter, Kelce only ups the ante.

