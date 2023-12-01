Machine Gun Kelly Offers to Spend $1.5 Million in Exchange For Travis Kelce Joining the Cleveland Browns

Machine Gun Kelly extended a substantial offer, proposing to spend $1.5 million if Travis Kelce makes a move to the Cleveland Browns. The rapper’s attempt to lure Kelce back to his hometown adds an interesting element to Kelce’s already impressive NFL journey.

The rapper made a unique proposal to Travis Kelce, offering $500,000 in cash and matching donations to their high schools if Kelce chose to play for the Cleveland Browns. He further sweetened the deal, on the New Heights podcast, with breakfast and coffee deliveries from his restaurant. In MGK’s words:

“I will give you $500,000 cash upon arrival just for shopping or whatever you want, as well as matching that same amount as a donation to both of our high schools, both Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights,”

“As well as everyday breakfast and coffee delivery from my restaurant if you would just come home and put on these colors right here,” the rapper added. MGK, a known NFL and Browns fan, tried his best to bag a solid player for his hometown team. But is Travis Kelce going to leave the Chiefs anytime soon?

Travis Kelce Reflects on The Emotions Toward His Hometown

34-year-old Travis Kelce acknowledged considering playing for his hometown team, the Cleveland Browns. Let’s agree, Machine Gun Kelly made a tempting offer. However, Travis expressed loyalty to the Chiefs, citing their positive situation, and said, “You know how much we love the East side of Cleveland, the Heights. I’m not gonna lie, the situation’s pretty good in Kansas City,” while highlighting that it was the “original dream” to play for the Browns.

“There is no decision that needs to be made right now, but just know my offer is real, and it’s on the table.” MGK insisted.

Travis Kelce also revealed he once dreamt of playing for the Browns reminiscing about the 2013 NFL draft. On the podcast, he shared how emotions overcame him, leading to tears upon being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs. Kelce showed interest, stating he’d consider joining the Browns if his brother Jason felt the same. MGK sweetened the deal, proposing a $500k split, with Jason humorously suggesting he’d settle for coffee.

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce hail from Cleveland and played different positions in high school. Jason was the running back and linebacker extraordinaire, while Travis, the versatile one, dazzled as the team’s quarterback at times.

Their positions changed when they reached Cincinnati, with Jason becoming an offensive lineman and Travis transitioning to tight end. Although the hope is for Travis to switch teams, he’s currently committed to the Chiefs until 2025 and seems to be in no mood to change his loyalties.