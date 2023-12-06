Fans Lip Read Chiefs Cheerleader Taylor Swift Saying “I’m Gonna Kill Myself” During Loss to Packers

Pop star Taylor Swift (center) and Brittany Mahomes (right) watch a game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 27-19. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Taylor Swift has become the center of the NFL world since she started dating Travis Kelce. Fans try to stay as close as possible, following her every move and even contemplating the next steps. Her recent appearance at Lambeau Field attracted a lot of attention as the Chiefs clashed against the Packers.

Advertisement

In a similar instance, when the Chiefs lost their first game with Taylor Swift in attendance, the focus of the fans lay on the pop star. They vetted her response closely, even lip-reading some of the things she muttered during the match. An interesting remark from her was decoded as Swift said,

“I’m gonna kill myself.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/kiralovestaylor/status/1731744548299194704?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A clip of potentially capturing the 12-time Grammy winner saying these words spread like wildfire. The author who tweeted this video wrote in the captions, “LMAOOO she’s just like me,” resonating closely with TayTay.

Chiefs Blamed for Lowered Zeal in Week 13 Even With Taylor Swift in Attendance

It’s no secret that the Chiefs are performing exceptionally well this season. However, it is also true that Taylor Swift is somewhat responsible for the newfound attention to the team. As soon as this clip hit the internet, both Swifties and NFL fans couldn’t help but react to it.

One of the fans called her the ‘funniest’ in her reaction. She wrote, “I am telling you that TS is the funniest person I know.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KaitlynePetron6/status/1732036617299476743?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Another fan resonated with her closely, reflecting the same in her comments. She noted, “SHES SO ME.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/stylescalamity/status/1731828689187316174?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Yet another comment of relatability made it to the comments. She stated, “Relatable queen”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/russle_crow/status/1731800116053291352?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A sad football fan wrote, “me when Dak isn’t 1st in the MVP race she just like me”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/sameliloz/status/1731861469388587442?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Taylor Swift is loved by most who also share their love for football. Her proximity to Travis Kelce has made her more lovable among the football community. What has struck them the most is her continued support for the Chiefs and making it to every game possible to support her fans from the sidelines.

Far from fan love, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship is blooming like the spring. The pop sensation announced her love for the NFL star in her own style. During one of her recent Eras Tour concerts in South America, TayTay altered a few lines in her song to “Karma is the guy in the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.” Then, the couple was spotted passionately kissing as Swift exited the stage, making their relationship public.

As for the Chiefs, the team has lost their 4th matchup this season in a 27-19 game against the Green Bay Packers. The defending champs were blamed for showing less zeal and making quite a few questionable errors. Even after the loss, the Chiefs are still the AFC West frontrunners. All eyes will remain on the Chiefs as they perform in the next five games, with or without Swift’s attendance.