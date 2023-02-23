Aaron Rodgers Once Took a Brutal Shot at $239 Billion Pharma Giant Pfizer For ‘Possibly’ Uplifting His Sports Villain Status

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after an interception was nullified by a Detroit Lions penalty during the third quarter Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. the Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 20-16. Packers08 2

Aaron Rodgers is no stranger to controversies. The Green Bay quarterback is known for expressing exactly what he wants to, a habit that has earned him a lot of hate online. Right from his famous vaccine lie to ayahuasca praise, the 2021 season MVP always ensures that he takes the road less travelled.

While in the past his ‘less than cordial’ statements used to get swept under the rug as he was doing fantastically well on the field, this season, he had to digest the double dose of Twitter trolls. This is because Aaron’s numbers during the first half of the 2022 season were quite ordinary.

Also Read: Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts over Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes? Nick Wright makes bold claims for 2023 NFL season

Aaron Rodgers once went all out against Pfizer

As it turns out, Aaron knows very well that he has established himself as a villain of the sporting world and the fact is, he doesn’t even care. A while ago, during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers had lashed out at media houses that are ‘reportedly’ backed by big companies who are ‘allegedly’ after him, of portraying him as a villain.

“There’s heroes and villains in sports and I’ve been cast as a villain especially in the last few years,” Aaron had said, blaming the work culture for getting offended by every other thing he states.

“There were some comments that I am only playing for MVPs and stuff like that. They didn’t see the entire clip. They take the right sound clip from the entire thing. Stations that may or may not have, in the past, been brought to you by Pfizer, they have to make sure that their villain gets cast in the correct light,” Rodgers had added.

Before Aaron even made this statement, the world already knew that he wasn’t in favor of $239 Billion worth Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine right from the beginning.

Aaron Rodgers and his infamous Vaccine lie

Aaron just never holds back and while many may call him a fool for that, some also refer to him as gutsy. However, back in 2021, when Covid-19 was wreaking havoc all across the world, Aaron had done something which surely can’t be called gutsy.

Before the start of the NFL season, Rodgers had claimed that was immunized but soon it was revealed that he had not taken the mandatory Covid prevention vaccine. In his defense, the Green Bay QB had stated that he never lied about anything as he never claimed that he was jabbed, he just stated that he was immunized.

Although, he went on to apologize for misleading everyone regarding his vaccination status. “I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading,” he had stated. “And to anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments.”

Will Aaron soon return with yet another massive controversy?

Also Read: How the NBA Stopped Stephen Curry From Investing in His Dream $3.6 Billion NFL Project