“I Understand It’s About Winning the Super Bowl”: Dak Prescott Had One Thing to Say About Mike McCarthy After Yet Another Playoff Defeat

The Dallas Cowboys conclude yet another season in or before the Divisional Round. Both fans and the owner Jerry Jones had high hopes this year, after a dominant run at home and an acceptable win rate on the road. However, since their loss against the No. 7 seed, the Green Bay Packers, there is a lot of chatter around the star QB Dak Prescott and his head coach Mike McCarthy.

At this moment in time, the NFL world has divided, with one group expressing frustration over the Cowboys’ loss and the other enjoying their demise. They seek results by demanding McCarthy’s head on a spike, as he has failed to capitalize on a playoff win for three straight seasons. However, Prescott apparently doesn’t feel the same way.

During his post-game presser, the star QB was asked about the speculations around his coach and how he felt about his impact this season. While Prescott acknowledged that he understood why there is a chatter around him and the business side of it, he also added that McCarthy has been nothing but an exceptional coach.

Prescott even credited McCarthy for the season he had this year and expressed that America’s Team had the success that they had because of him. But he sure understands the business and recognizes that, by the end of the day, it’s all about winning the Super Bowl. He reiterated his stance and emphasized that he, too, should be on the list if McCarthy is on it.

“He’s been amazing,” Prescott said. “I understand it’s about winning the Super Bowl. So I get it, but add me to the list in that case.“

While Prescott willingly asks to be a part of the list, where Mike McCarthy, with his three back-to-back disastrous seasons, already resides, Jones has a different opinion.

Jerry Jones Speaks Out About Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott

Jones took over America’s Team back in 1889 and then built a roster that went on to win two back-to-back Super Bowls in 1993 and 1994. Then, his head coach left for Miami. After a not-so-impressive year, his team did it again and won the Super Bowl for the third time. Since then, his journey with the team has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride, from a 4-12 season in 2015 to the 13-3 season the next year. However, Jerry still claims that last Sunday’s loss was the most shocking moment of his career.

“This is one of my (biggest) surprises since I’ve been involved in sport, period,” Jones said. “On a personal basis, I’m floored. Not that there’s any world’s smallest violin for me being floored. I get that. I understand that. I know where the responsibility starts and ends. I’ve got that real clear.”

Jones further emphasized that he hasn’t given a thought about either McCarthy or any players, but he was very disappointed with how the matchup turned out.

“I haven’t thought one second (about McCarthy’s future),” Jones said, as per NFL.com.

Much like Jerry, there is another disappointed voice who has been on a non-stop rant on Twitter. It’s somewhat warranted since he’s one of the biggest Dallas fans. We are talking about none other than Skip Bayless, who recently insisted on Prescott being ousted. He not only labeled him a ‘fourth-rounder’ but also called him a ‘big moment loser,’ as he has a 2-5 record in the playoffs. He even mentioned that he threw his jerseys away after the matchup. For Skip, it has been that disappointing!

Despite the intense chatter on the outside, it’s worth noting how McCarthy has improved over the past two seasons since his 6-10 debut. While changes are warranted, it must be acknowledged that the team as a whole lost the matchup — it’s not solely on McCarthy or Prescott.