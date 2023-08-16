49ers Might Have Landed Micah Parsons, Had They Not Gone All in For Trey Lance During 2021 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers started off their preseason run with Trey Lance and it was clear why Kyle Shanahan is choosing Brock Purdy as the QB1. It was disappointing for many fans to see Lance struggling despite the Niners, who played a big gamble by drafting the QB at the 2021 NFL Draft, showing so much faith in him. What makes the situation even worse, is that if Kyle Shanahan hadn’t gone madly behind Lance, he could have instead landed the likes of the defensive beast Micah Parsons, while keeping their future first-round picks intact.

In their quest to sign Trey Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Niners traded their first-round picks of 2021, 2022, and 2023 and their third-round pick in 2021 to the Miami Dolphins for a third overall pick in 2021, through which they acquired Trey Lance. Initially, the 49ers were 12th in the order of picks; and guess who went as the 12th overall pick that year? It was Micah Parsons.

Kyle Shanahan Could Have Drafted Micah Parsons Instead of Trey Lance

The 49ers were 12th in the order in the 2021 NFL Draft, when they traded for a third overall pick to the Miami Dolphins. Many analysts were under the impression that the 49ers were to sign Mac Jones. Instead, Kyle Shanahan drafted Trey Lance. Fast forward two years and Trey Lance is now seen as not to be a good fit for the Shanahan offense.

Had the Niners kept their future first-round picks secured, they would have gotten a chance to sign Micah Parsons who is now taking the world of football by storm. He is undoubtedly the star of the Dallas defense and is regarded by many as one of the greats in the making. However, the 49ers would have gotten a chance at Parsons only if the Cowboys had decided to let him go, since Jerry Jones’ team was initially 10th in the draft order.

It is simply thought-provoking how different the Niners’ defense would have looked like, had they drafted Parsons. Imagine Nick Bosa, Trent Williams, and Micah Parsons playing side by side. It would have arguably been the best defense in the NFL. Furthermore, pairing that defense with a Brock Purdy-led offense packed with Deebo Samuel, CMC, and George Kittle, which would have made the Niners a chef’s kiss.

San Francisco 49ers Still In Solid Shape With QB Depth

Trey Lance had his struggles in his first appearance after coming from a season-ending injury. However, for many Trey Lance’s lackluster game did not sit well with Shanahan’s offense. The game was definitely less than mediocre judging by the Niners’ standards and even the only touchdown thrown by Lance could easily have been an interception.

Although keeping in mind that Trey Lance has only started four regular season games in his career, it will be unfair to judge his entire career based off of that. The San Francisco 49ers are seemingly a strong team. Even in the QB spot, they have great depth since they have the likes of Sam Darnold as well. But the question remains: Was drafting Trey Lance a mistake or does the Niners see a future no one else sees?