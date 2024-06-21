Tom Brady Carries the One Thing Michael Jackson or Leonardo DiCaprio Never Could

After a year-long hiatus, Tom Brady returns to football, this time not on the gridiron but in the commentary box. Before diving full-throttle into this new journey, Brady has been making appearances here and there to showcase his growth and transition. Not surprisingly, he has been quite successful in doing so, with John Middlekauff recently showering praise on the former QB and highlighting his natural likability.

During Middlekauff’s recent sparring session on ‘The Colin Cowherd Podcast,’ the analyst put quite an emphasis on Brady and predicted that the former QB would excel at broadcasting only due to the aura he possesses. The ‘3 & out’ host wholeheartedly believes that TB12 is the type of person, someone would get to know and want to have a beer with. The same thing, however, can not be said for either Leonardo DiCaprio or Michael Jackson.

He came to this conclusion by initially dubbing athletes like Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, and LeBron James, the most famous athletes worldwide. However, in Middlekauff’s view, when they are off the court or field, they struggle to adjust to their surroundings. Conversely, the analyst believes that in Brady’s case, as well as Peyton Manning’s, it’s the opposite.

“I think both (Jordan and Woods) those — even what LeBron is now — they do struggle when they are in the situation like that to feel relatable,” he said. “I would put Peyton in this category too. Both those two guys (Peyton and Brady) can be in a situation like that and you go, ‘I’d like to have a beer with that guy.’ You would never say that about Michael Jackson or Leonardo DiCaprio.”

Middlekauff also believes, and Cowherd agrees, that Brady has made himself a master of the craft when it comes to dissecting plays. After spending two decades under a coach like Bill Belichick, any player with listening ability would develop such a trait.

Moreover, Brady always remained grounded and never stopped showcasing the love and passion he had for football. Even after the Patriots opened their door to Tampa for Brady, the QB instantly adapted to the new environment. Everyone, from players to those in the coaching lounge, was in awe of him, and for all the right reasons.

Even Cowherd couldn’t help but chime in about the seven-time Super Bowl champ, noting that he is very ‘efficient in social situations.’ After a long sit-down interview, Cowherd could only describe Brady as ‘personable’ and ‘cordial’, something Fox undoubtedly liked to hear. Safe to say, he’s the biggest star the NFL has ever developed.

Is Tom Brady a Global Star?

It’s no secret that the former Patriots QB has positioned himself as the undisputed football GOAT. With seven Super Bowl rings under his belt and accolades that will take years, if not decades, for others to surpass, Brady has etched his name in the history books. That said, his influence does transcend borders, as the QB is one of the first true ‘global ambassadors‘ of the league.

For instance, Brady took a trip to China in 2017, where he was seen throwing a pigskin on the Great Wall, with photographers and fans lined up along the way.

Brady also amassed quite a fanbase in South America, especially in Brazil, after he started dating Gisele Bündchen. Even after their divorce in 2022, his Brazilian fans have remained loyal. Notably, the Eagles are set to open their 2024 season against the Packers in Brazil.

Mexico is another example, as are the UK, Australia, Denmark, and even Bolivia, where fans fawn over the seven-time Super Bowl champ. And if that doesn’t position him as a global icon, nothing will.