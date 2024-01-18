“If You Don’t See Color, You Can’t See Racism”: Patriots HC Jerod Mayo Gets a Shoutout from RGIII for His Strong Views Against Discrimination

Following Bill Belichick’s departure from New England after 24 years, the Patriots introduced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach. Mayo, previously the inside linebackers coach, now holds the title of the franchise’s first black head coach. Recently, the team’s owner, Robert Kraft, introduced Jerod Mayo to reporters for an interview about his new role and plans for the upcoming season. In a segment of his speech, Mayo highlighted the importance of recognizing differences to address racism, earning praise from both critics and fans.

Former Ravens QB Robert Griffin III also took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared Mayo’s video to express his thoughts on the new head coach. Griffin III commended Mayo for being the first Black head coach of the Patriots and appreciated his fearless approach to discussing race issues. RGIII wrote,

“Jerod Mayo is the 1st Black Head Coach of the @Patriots and he doesn’t shy away from it or any issues about race in our country. He isn’t scared to say it with his chest. He is STANDING ON BUSINESS.”

Griffin’s comment came after Mayo talked about racism by saying he do notices people’s different colors. He believes its essential to see these differences to understand and fight against racism. The Patriots HC stressed the importance of talking to people from diverse backgrounds, like those with different races or disabilities, to deeply understand what they go through in life. He stated,

“I do see color because I believe if you don’t see color, you can’t see racism…I want you to be able to go up to those people and understand those people….Whatever it is Black, White, Yellow it really doesn’t matter, but it does matter so we can try to fix the problem that we all know we have.”

Mayo’s perspective underscores the idea that, even if color doesn’t inherently matter, recognizing it becomes vital to addressing societal problems, particularly racism.

Mayo Forging a New Era without Emulating Belichick

At 37, Jerod Mayo becomes the 15th head coach for the Patriots, bringing five years of experience working under Belichick. Moreover, as a former Patriots linebacker, he played eight seasons with QB Tom Brady under Coach Belichick. Mayo, recognizing the big shoes he’s stepping into, has confidence in his abilities and is trying not to be a carbon copy of the former Patriots head coach. He stated,

“For me, I’m not trying to be Bill, I’m not trying to be Bill. I think that Bill is his own man, if you can’t tell by now I’m even a little bit different up here. But what I will say is, the more I think about the lessons that I’ve taken from Bill, hard work works, right? Hard work works. And that’s what we’re all about.”

Mayo shared insights he gained from Coach Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft, emphasizing the value of surrounding oneself with good people. He spoke about his vision for the team’s staff, expressing confidence in improvement. He also mentioned Belichick’s mantra of managing expectations but clarified that he’s not trying to replicate Belichick’s style.

Under Bill Belichick’s leadership, the New England Patriots had one of their toughest seasons, ending with a 4-13 record, the lowest in the AFC this season. This marks the second consecutive year they missed the postseason. Since Tom Brady’s departure, the team has faced certain challenges, prompting critics to call for a coaching change. With Jerod Mayo now leading the franchise, the focus turns to how the Patriots will stage a comeback in the upcoming season.