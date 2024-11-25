“Do You Really Care?”: Cam Newton Justifies the Use of AI in Movie Scripts; Ice Cube Disagrees

Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Recording artist Ice Cube looks on before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Newton and rapper Ice Cube have jumped in on the AI debate. As the two sat down for a chat on Newton’s YouTube show, they both had differing opinions on the use of AI in the movie industry.

Newton seems to think that as long as the final product is good, it shouldn’t matter whether it was created by AI or a human. Using a food analogy, Newton posed the question to Ice Cube:

“When you taste food…do you really care whether this banana pudding is made using artificial flavor or natural flavor if it tastes good?”

The rapper had a simple answer for the former NFL QB: “but your body knows.” He argued that while AI can churn out scripts, they often miss the soul that comes from lived experiences and raw emotion.

Showing his admiration for filmmakers like John Singleton and Quentin Tarantino, he highlighted their ability to weave stories that hit audiences where it matters most—on a deeply human level.

According to the rapper and producer, artists’ deliberate choices create a kind of magic that algorithms simply can’t replicate. As he puts it, “while your tongue might not know the difference, your body does. It’s not good for your body.”

Ice Cube, who worked on the script of the fourth and final installment of the ‘Friday’ franchise, has a personal connection with films and filmmaking. So it’s no wonder that he defends the artistry and creativeness that goes into the art form.