“His Vision Was Not Right”: Zach Wilson’s Mom Issues Scary Update On QB’s Concussion After Dolphins Game

Zach Wilson was taken off the field after the Jets’ signal-caller took a blow to the head resulting in a concussion. His mom took to Instagram the next day and delivered a scary update on the QB’s condition.

Advertisement

Lisa Wilson while acknowledging everyone’s well wishes and prayers, revealed that even though Zach wanted to continue playing for his team, he couldn’t because, after repeated blows on the head, he started experiencing some concussion symptoms such as blurred vision and worsening depth perception. He took himself off the field as he felt it wasn’t in the team’s best interest if he kept playing at diminished capacity. She said-

” Yesterday was a little bit rough. Zach took some really big hits. He fought through it and really tried to stay on the field. He wanted to continue so he didn’t really tell the sideline coaches how he really felt. But finally, after one more blow to the head, he really started having problems with vision and his depth perception…and his vision was not right”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_MLFootball/status/1736957268292165689?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Wilson initially ignored his symptoms and fought through them because he wanted to continue for the team. He didn’t convey to his coaches how he really felt. It was only after his condition worsened, that he admitted himself to the concussion protocol. Trevor Siemian, who replaced him, ended up throwing 2 picks and threw for less than 150 yards.

Jets Lose Playoff Berth

The Jets were 5-8 going into the Dolphins game and needed to win the remaining 4 matchups to have even the faintest chance of appearing in the post-season. But the shutout against the Miami means Jets are mathematically out of the equation.

They became just the 4th team to be eliminated from the playoff race as per dazn.com. They join the Patriots, the Panthers, and the Titans. The Jets were criticized for their incompetence in handling Zach’s situation.

The Jets failed to give their QB a concussion protocol even after he left the game with a head injury. They called it a “hydration” issue when he first left the field. He didn’t come out for 2nd half because of a head injury but still wasn’t checked for a concussion. He was then finally admitted into the concussion protocol in the 3rd quarter and then ruled out.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JeffDarlington/status/1736487938228211859?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Zach Wilson has had a mixed run as a QB and has been part of a topsy-turvy situation. Zach has been at the short end of the stick since he stepped in for injured Aaron Rodgers and rode the bench for 2 weeks in favor of Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian. Despite his reluctance, he was reinstated when their offense got worse. He then went on to throw for over 300 yards on his return against the Texans.

The repeated blows to the head just prove his reluctance to step back in behind this makeshift O-line. The Jets are 9-5 and take on the Washington Commanders in match week 16. There is a positive side to this losing season. They will be getting a better 1st round pick in the draft which will be necessary for a rebuild. According to Tankathon, they are currently 7th in the draft order.