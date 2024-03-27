Caleb Williams Shows Off His Subtle Dance Moves During Kansas City vs USC Clash as the Trojans Bulldoze Jayhawks in Los Angeles

Although Caleb Williams may have wrapped up his last game with USC, his love for the school remains strong. The expected No. 1 pick in the NFL draft took to Instagram to share his decision to be present at the Trojans basketball match facing the No. 8-seeded Kansas Jayhawks.

Williams reposted a message from Trojans basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb, letting his fans know he’ll be attending the game on Monday. And he stayed true to his promise. Not only did he make sure to go to the game, but he was also seen busting out some cool dance moves.

The footage was tweeted from the official Twitter account of Women’s NCAA March Madness. Williams retweeted and commented, “Vibes onlyyyyy supporting our girls.”

Caleb Williams was vibing in a yellow hoodie to the song “I Gotta Feeling” by Black Eyed Peas.

USC Women’s Basketball Team Reaches March Madness Sweet 16

The Kansas Jayhawks women’s basketball team’s dream of reaching the Sweet 16 was crushed by JuJu Watkins and the USC Trojans, in Los Angeles. The Trojans are seeded at the top of the NCAA March Madness ranking. Although the eighth-seeded KU put up a fight for three quarters and closed the gap in the third, they ultimately lost 73-55.

JuJu Watkins has been an impressive first-year player for the Trojans and she showcased the same as she was the top scorer and rebounder for her team. McKenzie Forbes also made a big impact, scoring 20 points for the Trojans.

USC quickly gained the lead by taking advantage of six KU turnovers, securing a significant advantage in the opening quarter. The Trojans kept up their assertive style, increasing their lead by capitalizing on 12 Kansas turnovers to score 16 points by halftime.

Even though Caleb Williams’ football season may have ended early, he would be genuinely pleased with the game’s result as the Trojans women’s basketball team appears to be a strong contender for the national championship.