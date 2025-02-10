“Unbelievably Ugly”: Fans React as Tom Brady Flaunts $600,000 Watch for His First Super Bowl as a Broadcaster

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Tom Brady on the field before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Whether it’s Super Bowl rings, Lombardi Trophies, MVP awards, or luxury watches, suffice to say, Tom Brady loves collecting only the finest of men’s hardware. In honor of the occasion and privilege that is being a broadcaster for America’s biggest game, it was only right for the G.O.A.T. to make an attempt at giving the nation a glimpse at his personal collection.

Clearly enjoying his 10-year, $375 million broadcasting deal with FOX, the future first-ballot Hall of Famer did his best to make a good impression as a Super Bowl broadcaster. Unfortunately for him, his choice of accessories took center stage in the worst of ways.

It looks like Tom Brady is wearing a Jacob & Co.

Caviar Tourbillon for his first Super Bowl as a broadcaster. That's a $600,000 watch. pic.twitter.com/qQngqaZ5Bv — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) February 9, 2025

Boasting a Jacob & Co. Tourbillon, with an estimated value of $600,000, Brady certainly spared no expense in their presentation for Super Bowl LIX. Despite the prestigious brand and the gawdy price tag, some fans were quick to criticize Brady’s choice of wristwear.

wow that watch is ugly as hell — realsunny₿⚡️∞/21M (@realsunnyb) February 9, 2025

Whether it was the rich gold coloring of the 710 baguette-cut gems or the sheer mass of the face itself (over 70 carats in weight) that proved to be the issue with fans, the end result was probably not what the former New England Patriot had hoped for when you getting dressed earlier today.

Sorry I don't like it either. A bit too flashy but if anyone can pull it off he can…I guess. 🫤 — The Pickle 🇺🇲 🐾 (@MizzPickle) February 10, 2025

Of course, where some are polite, others are blunt. Maybe next time, Brady should just keep it simple and wear one of his seven Super Bowl rings. It’s much harder to critique a championship ring rather than a giant, gold watch.

Unbelievably ugly — kalico🍸 (@kalicocreates) February 9, 2025

The watch features 48.92 carats worth of yellow sapphires alongside 1.32 carats worth of white diamonds, ensuring a pristine glisten. Completely covered in gems, the product is as decorated as Brady’s resume.

Given the sheer span and quality of his collection, it does seem as if Brady took a bit of risk with this piece in particular. Ranging from Patek Phillippe Nautilus to Richard Mille’s and a custom-made Audemars Piguet, he certainly had no shortage of fashionable options. However, it is worth noting that the price tag of the Jacob & Co. timepiece does trend towards the more expensive end of Brady’s collection.

Despite the craftsmanship and prestige of the watch itself, it has ultimately become nothing more than a source of comedic relief for football fans.

It looks like Tom Brady is wearing a SpongeBob watch for his first Super Bowl as a broadcaster. That's a $6 watch. pic.twitter.com/fSCPq8a5Pi — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) February 9, 2025

Ultimately, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and we will more than likely see Brady back in the broadcast booth for FOX at next year’s Super Bowl. He may not have gotten off to the start that he had hoped for from a fashion standpoint, but he’ll certainly have future opportunities to dazzle fans with the feature additions to his collection.