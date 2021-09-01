‘Shailene Woodley Must Be A Hell Of A Woman Considering Aaron Rodgers Dated Olivia Munn And Danica Patrick’: NFL Fans Have Jokes For Packers QB After ‘Big Little Lies’ Star Will Attend Green Bay Games

Aaron Rodgers has had a crazy dating life, being in relationships with some big shots like Olivia Munn, Danica Patrick, and now Shailene Woodley.

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are in for some tough times as the start of the NFL season means they’ll be in a long distance relationship for some time.

However, the two aren’t worried about it, and they know they can pull it off. Rodgers and Woodley confirmed their relationship status this year when they revealed they were engaged back in February.

The couple is very happy together, and Woodley has been incredibly supportive of her soon-to-be-husband through the tumultuous offseason he had this year. Despite not being a football fan, she’s also taken up an interest in watching Packers games.

Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancée Shailene Woodley Says the NFL Quarterback is Teaching Her a ‘Whole New World’ #NewsBreak 🥰 https://t.co/SqVCkOft9z — 💕Kathy💕🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🧀💚💛💚💛💚 (@KathyLovetro) August 18, 2021

Also Read: ‘Aaron Rodgers And Shailene Woodley Don’t Like To Be Apart For Too Long’: Packers QB Isn’t Worried About Long Distance Relationship With Big Little Lies Star Ahead Of 2021-22 NFL Season

Shailene Woodley And Aaron Rodgers Have Figured Out How To Deal With Being Apart From One Another

Woodley and Rodgers are on two very different career paths which definitely does make it harder for the two to be constantly around each other.

For example, right now Woodley is working on the movie, ‘Robots’, in Albuquerque, New Mexico while Rodgers has to get back to his team as the NFL season is about to kick off very soon.

Rodgers recently went to drop his fiance off in New Mexico, but the couple apparently plans to be together again very soon. A source close to Woodley revealed, “Aaron went and dropped her off [in New Mexico] and then he returned to Green Bay to prepare for the season. When she wraps, she plans to support him throughout his season. They don’t like to be apart for too long and are looking forward to being back in the same place again.”

After Rodgers’ weird past and the breakups he’s endured in the past, this is definitely a big step for both him and Woodley. That’s why NFL fans couldn’t help but make jokes about the entire situation.

She must be a hell of a woman considering he dated Olivia Munn and Danica Patrick. https://t.co/MGtS1GLgd2 — Kristopher Robin Klassen (@KrisKlassen3) August 28, 2021

Ahh, the clay-eater? 🤣🤣🤣 Yeah, that… would not surprise me. https://t.co/MIvbusQUfV — Luna ☕️ (@Lunalore) August 27, 2021

Green Bay fans are going to react very reasonably to her presence the first time Rodgers has a bad game, we’re sure.https://t.co/gyvR1oXaHq — BroBible (@BroBible) August 30, 2021

Also Read: ‘Do You Think Aaron Rodgers Can Beat Me To The End Zone?’: Devin White Is Outraged That NFL Fans Think He Couldn’t Have Tackled Packers QB In NFC Conference Championship Game