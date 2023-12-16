Shannon Sharpe & Chad Johnson Vow to Become Fathers Together in 2024: “You Let Me Know When You Start and Imma Start”

It’s no secret that Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson often speak freely on their unfiltered podcast. This time, they made a ‘baby pact’ for the upcoming year, and it left the fans in stitches.

Advertisement

During their recent banter session on the ‘NightCap‘ podcast, the two NFL veterans were discussing something entirely different, and it eventually led to their ‘baby pact’. Johnson explained to Unc that if he had gone to heaven and had $27 to spare, he would spend it: Let’s just say in a totally ‘Ocho’ way. He listed three specific things he’d do with his last few dollars, which were manicures, pedicures, and, surprisingly, Plan B.

Shannon Sharpe was as surprised as the fans and asked Ocho about why the latter would buy Plan B. He asked, “What you buying Plan B for?” Johnson replies, “For Sharelle!” Sharpe repeats, “What she need Plan B for?” Johnson goes on to explain, “Because she be mounting me when she want to. I ain’t got no say so.”

Advertisement

Single Sharpe made good use of this opportunity and proposed an idea about becoming a father if Ocho also agreed to have a baby next year. However, Johnson wasted no time calling out Unc for currently having no partner.

Shannon Sharpe Has Been Practising?

The duo’s conversation became even more PG-13 when Sharpe asked his co-host to have another kid. It’s worth noting that Johnson already has four children. While making the bet, Unc said, “Okay, you have a baby in ‘24 and I’ll have a baby in ‘24.” Johnson instantly fired back and asked, “Let’s rewind back a little bit. How you gonna have a baby, and I’m still trying to find you a woman?”

Sharpe doubled down and declared, “Ocho, you have one. I’ll have one!” Johnson accepted the bet and concluded by saying, “You let me know when you start and imma start.” Unc then quipped with a serious but funny face, “I’ve been practicing for years,” which led to Ocho gasping for air and then busting into laughter.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C04h58ag8ZM/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

This conversation left the fans in a frenzy, and some of them took to the comments to voice their two cents.

Advertisement

One of the fans wrote, “Unc just going to get another dog ”

Another chimed in, commenting, ““I been practicing for years ” ”

This fan wrote, “Because she be mounting me, when she want to…..”

This fan certainly had a point. She remarked, “Yall only got 3 months to get started or the baby won’t arrive in 24! Get to it ”

Lastly, this fan appreciated the duo and stated, “y’all are guaranteed to make us laugh with each episode.”

Sharpe and Johnson’s duo has become quite popular among fans in just a few months. While they discuss core sports, intimate conversations are also never off the table.

Although Sharpe tends to be a private person, he has shared several personal details about him on the podcast, leaving fans in disbelief. Perhaps he’s very much comfortable around his co-host. However, Ocho never holds back before calling out Unc for his extravagant purchases and even the recent ‘baby pact’.