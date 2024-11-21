Shannon Sharpe Explains Why Only an ‘Alpha’ Alpha Deserves to be Keke Palmer’s Partner

Keke Palmer has enjoyed significant success in her professional life, dating back to her days as True Jackson, VP. However, when it comes to her personal life, things seem less defined. The actress “loves who loves her,” even as she tries to figure out what she truly wants. Sharpe, however, is firm in his belief that Keke deserves nothing less than an “Alpha”—a true man’s man.

As the actress joined Sharpe on his podcast, she got a lot of advice from the 56-year-old. He expressed that since she’s a strong woman, she needs someone who won’t be intimidated by her and would allow her to be comfortable in her skin:

“You need a very very strong man. You are a very very strong woman. You need an Alpha’s Alpha. I listen to you talk, I listen at the way you position your body, you’re very very assertive and a very confident woman. You sense weakness very very easy and you don’t like that.”

According to Sharpe, Palmer would gel well with a man with a commanding presence, much like her, and someone whose charm attracts attention.

Upon asked why she needs such a man, the Hall of Famer pointed out assertiveness in her posture and her assuring presence who is assertive. According to Sharpe, Palmer can sense weakness and isn’t attracted to it as she grew up around strong male figures.

As the former TE brought up Palmer’s father during the discussion, she was left teary-eyed and emotional.

Keke Palmer reflects on her relationship with her dad

When Sharpe brought up the idea that Keke’s father, Larry Palmer, the actress and singer began reflecting on a time when her relationship with her dad wasn’t at its best. She revealed that at the height of her success, when fame and fortune came pouring in, many people tried to pull her away from her parents.

Swayed by grand promises, she remembers saying something to her father that she still deeply regrets and wishes she could take back:

“I said something hurtful to my father. Well, I’m the one making all the money. He said very calmly- there’s a lot more that goes into leading the family than making some money. “

That left her thinking. From her father, Keke learned the value of sacrifice and devotion, kindness and strength under pressure. All the other good qualities that make us human and she rightfully expects her life partner to have all those qualities.