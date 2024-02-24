“He Deserves More”: Tyreek Hill Dismisses Rams for Re-Signing WR Demarcus Robinson on a Sub-Par Contract

Tyreek Hill, also known as Cheetah, played with the Chiefs for six seasons from 2016 to 2021, as did his wideout teammate Demarcus Robinson. Both Georgia natives had each other’s backs until Cheetah moved to Miami and Marcus moved to Vegas for better opportunities. While Hill has been playing with the Dolphins since he departed from the barbeque hotspot, his former teammate has made his way to Hollywood to play for the Rams. Robinson was poised to go into free agency next month after a so-so season, but the Rams agreed to a one-year deal on a sub-par contract — which clearly hasn’t impressed the Dolphins WR — who took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his two cents.

Advertisement

According to NFL Network, Demarcus Robinson has inked a one-year, $5 million deal with his current employer. Tyreek Hill, who’s making $30 million per annum with the Dolphins on the back of a $52.5 million fully guaranteed contract, couldn’t believe his eyes after he stumbled upon a report about his former teammate’s one-year extension. Reacting to this, the Oklahoma State alum expressed,

“My boy D-Rob been like that stop playing with him … he deserves more “

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/cheetah/status/1761313118838227139?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Hill definitely feels that Demarcus deserves more. So, let’s discuss if that’s the case with the numbers he put up this season and if his previous contracts were any better.

Everything You Need to Know About Demarcus Robinson’s Previous Contracts, Stats, and More

Before agreeing to the $5 million deal on Friday, the Rams WR made $1,165,000 from the previous deal he signed with the team. It definitely marks a significant increase. He started in only four games but played in a total of 16 games last season — tallying only 371 yards and four touchdowns. However, he did manage to rack up a career-high 14.3 average yards per game in the regular season. Robinson started in the Rams’ WildCard Round loss against the Lions as well and accumulated 44 yards from three receptions.

Nonetheless, it’s also worth mentioning that Demarcus Robinson signed a whopping $2.2 million deal for a year with the Chiefs in 2020, but in 19 total games, including the Super Bowl loss against Tampa, he tallied only three touchdowns. The Chiefs resigned him with another one-year contract in 2021, but with a significantly lower price tag — at $1,127,500, according to Spotrac. He made even less with the Ravens in 2022, but he seems to have finally made a break with the Rams.

Hill might not feel the same about this, but the fans assert that it’s a bigger deal than what Robinson deserves. Surely, the star wideout moves mountains in the upcoming season and lands an even more lucrative deal.