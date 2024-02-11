The Bizarre Story Behind the First Ever Super Bowl Touchdown Pass Being Caught By a Hungover Wide Receiver

The Super Bowl has gradually gained its position as one of the most celebrated events in American sports. Over the years, it has seen some of the most coveted players, giving their best performances on the turf. However, behind the glory is an unprecedented tale that started with a touchdown made by a hungover wide receiver Max McGee.

In 1967, the current Super Bowl defending champions faced the Green Bay Packers in Los Angeles. A little-known backup wide receiver named Max McGee, 34 years old stood on the brink of retiring. He spent most of the season warming the bench and with just four receptions to his name. Assured that he wouldn’t be playing in the Super Bowl, McGee entered the game with no readiness. Following coach Lombardi’s direction, he ended up making the first-ever Super Bowl touchdown in history with an interesting story.

The bizarre story started when Max McGee ignored rest before the biggest game of his life. Sneaking out of the team hotel after the final room check at 11 p.m., McGee had an all-nighter. He had drinks and partied the night away with two flight attendants he met before. As dawn approached he returned, only to be greeted by quarterback Bart Starr in the hotel lobby.

Starr was getting ready for the game, as McGee gathered his strength to show up without an intention to play. He entered the pregame meeting, hungover, and advised WR Boyd Dowler to keep himself safe and avoid backup needs. Following this, a twist of events took McGee on the field- only for a historic record to his name.

A Hungover Max McGee Plays His Best Game

Max McGee assumed that he would remain out of the field, especially after the warning he passed to Dowler. However, bringing his nightmare to life, Dowler suffered a shoulder injury on the first drive of the game, thrusting the Packers’ backup WR against the Chiefs defense.

What followed was nothing short of legendary. Despite his hungover state, McGee delivered a performance for the ages, amassing 138 yards and securing two touchdowns, including the first-ever touchdown in the history of Super Bowls. Consequently, Green Bay emerged victorious with a score of 35-10 and Max McGee cemented his place in the football world as a true legend.

Following his iconic performance in the inaugural Super Bowl, Max McGee continued to play, dropping his retirement plan for a while. The following year during Super Bowl II, McGee again put on a glorious show with a 35-yard reception in the third quarter. His clutch play set up a touchdown, leading the Green Bay Packers to win over the Oakland Raiders. Shortly after, he chose to retire, bringing an end to his illustrious career.

While he might have been drunk on his record-making day, Max McGee amassed impressive stats with a total of 6,346 yards and carried the ball 12 times for 121 yards. He made it to the end zone 51 times, with 50 touchdowns as a receiver and one from a fumble recovery. Despite the hard year, the Super Bowl gave his career a much-needed boost toward the end. As it’s been said- all’s well that ends, especially for stars like Max McGee, who retired on such a high note.