Shannon Sharpe Tells Andrew Shultz Why He Won’t be Comfortable if Tiger Woods Uses the N-Word: “He’s Comblinasian”

Can Tiger Woods say the N-word? Many would think so, considering he is of Black descent. But not Shannon Sharpe. When faced with this question, the former NFL tight end found himself uncomfortable with the prospect of the golfing legend dropping the N-bomb. But why?

Advertisement

Woods is what many have taken to describe as “Cablinasian,” a mix of Caucasian, Black, American Indian, and Asian. That’s a term he came up with himself. When asked if it bothered him being termed “African-American”. “It does,” he said. “Growing up, I came up with this name: I’m a ‘Cablinasian’.”

His father, Earl, was of African-American, Chinese, and Native American descent while his mother, Kultida, was of Thai, Chinese, and Dutch descent. He once told Oprah that when he was asked to fill out forms in school, he would tick African-American and Asian.

Since he’s not very comfortable with being labeled “African-American,” then, maybe Sharpe is right in asserting that the 18-time World Golf Champion probably shouldn’t use the N-word.

When Andrew Schulz asked Sharpe how he would feel if Woods “just nailed a putt and said it,” the former TE got visibly uncomfortable and said, “No, I don’t feel comfortable. He’s Comblinasian.” There was no scenario where he could imagine being comfortable with either Woods saying the word, or Sharpe addressing him as such either. What do you think? Does Woods’ black heritage give him the N-word pass?