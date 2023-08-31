Shaquille O’Neal Proudly Endorses Deion Sanders’ 34 Year Old Epic NFL & MLB Feat

Shaquille O’Neal has been friends with Deion Sanders for a long time now. Since the NBA legend has judiciously followed the Dallas Cowboys, it’s fair to say that he has always been stunned by ‘Prime Time’. Recently, O’Neal even took to Instagram to show his love for the former Cowboys legend’s incredible exploits in baseball, as well as in football.

Deion Sanders, at his time, was one of the most athletic players in not just the NFL, but also in the MLB. When Coach Prime was just 22 years old, he had captivated football and baseball fans at the same time with his epic athleticism which, even 34 years later, amuses NBA legend Shaq.

Shaquille O’Neal Reminds Fans About Deion Sanders’ Incredible Achievement

As it turns out, Coach Prime not only featured in the NFL but also in the MLB (Major League Baseball). He captivated football fans and baseball fans alike. Sanders, at one time, was associated with both, the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL, and the New York Yankees in the MLB.

Back in 1989, when he was 22 years old, Deion had recorded an incredible feat that has not been repeated since. He became the first athlete to score a touchdown as well as a home run in the span of five days! This is exactly what Shaq reminded the world via his Instagram story.

The NBA superstar shared a video by CBS Sports which talks about this incredible feat by Deion Sanders. Lately, Sanders has been facing major issues with his leg due to which, he has had multiple surgeries. However, the recent Insta story is a reminder from the NBA legend that Sanders is a fighter and is capable of recovering quickly.

Shaquille O’Neal Wanted Deion Sanders to Become Dallas Cowboys’ Head Coach

Shaquille O’Neal is a huge Deion Sanders fan and has proven this multiple times. In fact, per Bleacher Report, he had once spoken about wanting Sanders to become the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. Speaking on the ‘The Big Podcast With Shaq’ he even said it was a direct message for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

“I’m putting this out right now. Deion Sanders is the next head coach for the Cowboys. Jerry Jones, this message is from Shaquille O’Neal Incorporated, Deion Sanders for the next coach to Cowboys,” O’Neal had claimed.

Shaq had spoken highly of Sanders and had stated that Coach Prime is the man to get the Cowboys back on track. He had praised Deion’s capability to keep players humble and in line. “You want the Dallas back rocking. Bring Deion to the fold. Deion will hold those players accountable. Deion Sanders for the next Cowboys coach. Put it out, tweet it, dammit. TikTok it, Instagram it, put it out,” Shaq had added.

Although Jerry Jones didn’t take Shaq’s message that seriously, Shaq is a happy man as Sanders is doing fine for himself in Colorado at the moment.