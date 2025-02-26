Shedeur Sanders Explains Why He’s Not Throwing at the 2025 NFL Combine: “The Date Always Been For the Pro Day”

The NFL’s top quarterback prospects no longer prioritize throwing at the Scouting Combine. Last year, none of Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye did so. This year, Cam Ward is pondering the idea. Shedeur Sanders, though, is all the way out on it.

Colorado’s high-profile signal-caller will not go through drills at the event. The news, which broke earlier this week, has disappointed some of the league’s most notable analysts. It also robs fans of a chance to see Sanders strut his stuff alongside the draft’s other QB prospects.

Sanders explained his decision on the latest episode of his 2Legendary podcast. He revealed he’s on a “strict program” right now, intending to “gain [and maintain] weight” before Colorado’s Pro Day. He added that his focus has always been on throwing at the Pro Day instead of the Scouting Combine.

“We want to be able to be consistent throwing the ball… [there’s] a lot of factors going into [it]… you just don’t roll out your bed and throw when it’s different areas you want to fix and critique… the date always been for the Pro Day, where we’ll have familiar faces… I want to focus more on interviews, on getting to meet these coaches and GMs… see if they like me overall as a person.” – Shedeur Sanders

Sanders currently has top-30 visits planned with the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and Tennessee Titans. He’s not exactly sure where he’ll wind up, but he isn’t stressing the process.

Shedeur Sanders: Interviews are “regular conversation”

The interviews at the Scouting Combine may be the most important aspect of the whole event. No matter what happens during workouts, decision makers will remember the chat sessions they shared with a prospect. Those can make or break your overall standing on draft boards.

Shedeur Sanders knows this. However, if he’s going to sweat before the draft, it’s going to be during training. He’s not worried about the interviews he’ll go through in Indianapolis.

“The highest-pressure situation should be on them 4th-and-3 [plays]. Everything off the field, that should be easy, cause you’re just living life, being a normal human… these people go to sleep, they wake up, also they brush their teeth in the morning. It’s just having regular conversation. And some is going to like you, some not… at the end of the day, it’s best to be authentic.” – Shedeur Sanders

Sanders’ QB peers will work out on Saturday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. E.T. Fans can watch those players go through drills on NFL Network.