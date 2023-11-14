NFL Brown Hoodies: Here’s Why Coaches are Wearing Camo on the Sidelines

Nov 12, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers watches game action against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Recently, a lot of NFL coaches have been spotted wearing camo-colored hoodies on the sidelines. Even Aaron Rodgers donned brown during the past two Jets games. As it turns out, this is actually being done in honor of Veterans Day. This practice is part of the ‘Salute to Service’ effort of the league to honor service members, veterans, and their families.

The practice has been in effect since 2011 and the league has raised more than $65 million since then to help support and uplift the U.S. military community. The NFL released a statement saying,

“Throughout November, the NFL family, including all 32 clubs and their players, will support and thank those who have served and continue to serve. Salute to Service will be highlighted in games during Weeks 9-11 and throughout additional special events led by the league and its clubs.”

Millions of dollars have been raised for the Wounded Warrior Project and United Service Organizations through the hoodies that NFL coaches wore. Apart from these two, the league also partners with the Bob Woodruff Foundation, which provides urgent needs of service members.

The NFL donates the proceeds from the sale of the hoodies to charities aimed at military communities, so coaches partake in this tradition to continue supporting and raising awareness of the program. However, not all coaches partake in this tradition.

Not All Coaches Wear Camo Hoodies

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn’t get the memo to wear a camo hoodie during their Week 9 game against the Washington Commanders. Apparently, Belichick hasn’t donned the camo over the years. While Aaron Rodgers also sported a brown hoodie, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh also wore the usual Jets black hoodies during their Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Belichick addressed his decision not to wear a camo hoodie. To him, giving back to society is more about concrete actions, and less about symbolicism. Talking in a conference call in 2018, the Patriots coach said, “I don’t change what I wear weekly based on whatever the theme of the week is…,” while expressing his respect for the military community.