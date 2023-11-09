“Taylor Swift Fans Did This”: Travis Kelce Trumping Joe Burrow & Shohei Ohtani in the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Race Sets the Internet Ablaze

Kansas City Chiefs Star Travis Kelce is making headlines for all the right reasons. His stellar performances, charming looks, and romantic connection with a pop sensation are the reason behind it. Since Kelce’s rumors of dating Taylor Swift began this season, it has earned him a whole new group of fans – the Swifties, who have taken quite a liking to the TE. In fact, adding another feather to his cap, Kelce recently trumped several athletes to take on the title of the sexiest athlete.

Advertisement

People Magazine unveiled its list of ’21 of the Sexiest Men in Sports,’ declaring Travis Kelce as the sexiest of them all. Travis Kelce took the crown, leaving football legend Lionel Messi, baseball pitcher Shohei Otani, and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton in his wake. Mr. Pfizer also outpaced his brother Jason Kelce, who holds the second spot on the list. The list featured three more NFL players in the top 5, including Jonathan Owens, Braxton Berrios, and Joe Burrow.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1722389575484510234?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Travis Kelce has added around 1.8 million followers on Instagram after his dating rumors with T-Swizzle. He now has amassed 4.6 million Instagram followers. It’s not just Kelce–the Chiefs’ Instagram page gets around 18,383 new followers when Taylor Swift shows up at a Chief’s game, while the NFL gains about 12,893 followers for the same. However, football fans were buzzing with excitement over Travis Kelce’s being the sexiest athlete alive. They flooded social media with their thoughts. Some even speculated that his connection with Taylor Swift might have played a part in his success.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DaConstrict/status/1722389678954057917?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One fan pointed out that the whole situation seems far from coincidental.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SkolSouth/status/1722394852803952926?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Another mentioned that Kelce’s newfound support from the Swifties could be a significant factor on his growing admiration.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/YanksSuperFan/status/1722390897977852409?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Magic Johnson Aboard the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Ship

Kelce’s newfound popularity has found some criticism, but there are people who have come out to support Kelce and his newfound love. Former basketball legend, Magic Johnson had few words to say about their relationship. TV host Jimmy Kimmel suggested to the Washington Commanders’ part owner that he should have players from his team date Swift, as it could bring in extra money for the franchise. To which Johnson laughed and responded, “Exactly, well, the NFL is very happy about that whole situation.”

While Taylor Swift has played a huge role in skyrocketing Kelce’s popularity, one can’t deny that either way he is one of the most fashionable people in the league. He has been spotted heading to the stadium in loud prints and crisp suits which have caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts. Kelce, in an interview, stated that he has converted a bedroom into a cupboard for his 300 pairs of sneakers while also admitting that clothes are one thing that he spends a lot of money on.