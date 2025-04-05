“Shedeur Sanders Has the Slowest Time to Throw”: CFB Fans Concerned by Colorado QB’s Pro Day Workout Amid NFL Draft Countdown

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) prepares to pass the ball in the third quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Despite having set the all-time FBS career record for completion percentage, in addition to showcasing the ability to throw an immaculate deep ball, the main talking point surrounding Shedeur Sanders is now focused on his time of release. While his Colorado pro day featured tight spirals and a display of arm strength, fans couldn’t help but to walk away feeling concerned about the fact that Sanders has the slowest time to throw in his draft class.

The anticipated workout saw countless scouts and personnel from various franchises travel to the town of Boulder, Colorado, to get one last glimpse at the talent of Sanders and his dual-threat cohort, Travis Hunter. Unfortunately, however, the event may not have gone over as well as they had hoped.

Several fans and analysts took to X to share their reactions in real time. The feedback was less than stellar. In fact, Bleacher Report’s John Frascella went as far as to label the event as “a concerning workout.”

Lot of double-taps and hitches from Shedeur today, NFL defenders close windows quickly, this was a concerning workout

pic.twitter.com/kzdrPotorl — John Frascella (Football) (@NFLFrascella) April 4, 2025

Others couldn’t help but fixate on the fact that Sanders gets the ball out at a slower rate than any other QB in the draft. Considering that this 2025 group is regarded as one of the least impressive QB classes in recent memory, that may not bode well for a prospect that is already rumored to slide on draft day.

Add in the fact Shedeur Sanders has the slowest time to throw in this draft class (3.00 seconds PFF). — FIRST ROUND MOCK (@firstroundmock) April 5, 2025

However, some came to the defense of Sanders. One fan in particular even highlighted the fact that several other prominent quarterbacks throughout the NFL’s history featured the same exact habit of tapping the ball prior to releasing it.

While the time of release will likely be a popular talking point throughout the following weeks, the reality is that it is unlikely to result in a dramatic fall in the draft for Sanders. Given the fact that he’s a second-generation athlete and has displayed a healthy amount of pass accuracy, he remains all but guaranteed to be the second signal caller taken off the board on April 24th.

Shedeur Sanders reacts to his pro day performance

While the internet is always bound to offer up its fair share of criticisms, the man himself seemed pleased with his performance on the day. Humble enough to mention the few passes that got away from him, the overall message and tone from the Colorado Buffalo was one of confidence.

“For the most part, I think it was the best one yet… All I need is an opportunity. Simple. Whatever franchise wants to change their franchise, there is no doubt who to go with. I’ve done it, over and over and over. You would be a fool not to pick me.”

No matter what the internet comments and sports analysts may say, there is clearly no doubt in the mind of Sanders. Mentored by two of the game’s greatest in his father, Deion, and Tom Brady, the 23-year-old prospect has all the makings of a potential star.

Sanders will now work exclusively behind the scenes for the next three weeks as he hopes to hear his name called early on night one of the 2025 NFL Draft.