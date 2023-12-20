“Bro Just Having Fun”: Tua Tagovailoa Impresses Fans By Showing Off Jiu Jitsu Moves During Jets Matchup

Dec 17, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks at his play sheet during the second quarter against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins grappled with numerous quarterback injuries last season, but this year they have been injury-free. Their QB, Tua Tagovailoa, was initially under scrutiny for durability and faced concerns after two stints in concussion protocol. It sidelined him for five games, including a playoff loss. However, his offseason commitment to learning jiu-jitsu for safer falls on the field seems to have paid dividends.

Advertisement

Tua Tagovailoa showcased not only his skills on the field but also his outstanding jiu-jitsu move in the recent 30-0 victory for the Miami Dolphins. Fans have noticed an increasing number of such occurrences, where Tagavailoa uses his acquired skills to fall safely. After being pushed down by Quinnen Williams without the ball, Tua demonstrated an impressive move, rolling with support from his right shoulder, preventing a potential injury and earning admiration from fans.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BillfromBoynton/status/1736477786536108406?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

When Tua was asked about his jiu-jitsu training before the start of the season, he said Per Miami Dolphins official website.:

“I’m just learning how to fall…From what I’ve learned, I’ve just been practicing what has been given throughout the process where I’ve been learning to fall, and really just going over that on Thursdays.”

Tua Tagovailoa’s commitment to his conditioning has been crucial in avoiding injuries that plagued him in 2022. He followed a post-game and weekly routine with strength coach Dave Puloka, including conditioning and sprint yardages.

This strategic approach ensured that his first sprint during a game wasn’t a sudden and prolonged effort. Additionally, two lifts were integrated into his schedule which added to his recovery for optimal physical preparedness.

Tua Tagovailoa’s Jiu-Jitsu Mastery Pays Off as Fans Applaud His Smart Reflexes

Tua Tagovailoa’s jiu-jitsu move left NFL fans in awe during the Miami Dolphins’ commanding lead. Even Quinnen Williams’s push, born out of frustration, seemed understandable given the lopsided score. Tagovailoa’s stellar performance continued, completing 21-of-24 passes for 224 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions.

Advertisement

This marked his second-highest completion percentage in his 48 NFL starts, surpassed only by a remarkable 23-of-26 passes in a decisive 70-20 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sept. 24.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tuasmuse/status/1736513266518552766?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DirtyDan242/status/1736556638381691176?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tuasmuse/status/1736513266518552766?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tds122/status/1736526643139576238?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Jaylen Waddle shone with eight receptions stepping into the No. 1 receiver role, amassing 142 yards and securing a touchdown on Sunday. Tagovailoa, initially with 10 passes for 66 yards, saw a transformative moment when connecting with his former Alabama teammate, Waddle.

This almost doubled his passing yardage, propelling Miami to a 17-0 lead with 7:42 remaining in the first half. Tagovailoa modestly attributed the success to “just me throwing the ball to our playmaker,” acknowledging Waddle’s pivotal play resulting in a touchdown. No Tyreek Hill, no issue for Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins this Sunday. Rising to 10-4, they join the AFC’s 10-win ranks alongside the Baltimore Ravens.

Next up they have a clash with another 10-win team, the Dallas Cowboys at 3:25 p.m. CST on Dec. 24. The Dolphins then embark on a pivotal journey, visiting Baltimore on Dec. 31 and concluding the season with a home showdown against the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 7.