A Week After Trolling the Cowboys for Losing, Girlfriend Ronika Stone Pours Her Heart Out on Jordan Love After Playoff Exit

One of the biggest underdogs this season — the Green Bay Packers — with a QB who got the starting job only this season, dominantly made their way to the Divisional Round. However, Jordan Love and his Indian Packers fell short against the top NFC seed, the Brock Purdy-led Niners. Love’s game-sealing interception instantly became the talk of the town, and the Cheeseheads spared no expense in mocking him. But that didn’t deter the star QB’s girlfriend, Ronika Stone, from showering him with love.

Ronika recently took to her Instagram story with a few pictures and short clips of her time at Levi’s Stadium. In one post, the Volleyball star shared a picture alongside Love, all smiles. Declaring her pride and hope, she penned a note that said:

“My heart. I’m so proud. What a season! The future is incredibly bright.”

Ronika also congratulated the 49ers for the win in her post. In another post, Love’s girlfriend shared a post made by the NFL that highlighted Love’s stats for the season. With 32 touchdowns, 4159 passing yards, and a win in the playoffs, the star QB will surely shine brighter in Green Bay in the coming seasons.

Ronika shared yet another appreciation post by ESPN NFL, which lauded Love for leading the team to great heights, although it was a mere ‘rebuilding’ season.

Ronika Stone didn’t spare Cowboys fans last week

The Acme Packers might have concluded their season, but their Wild Card Round win against America’s Team will be etched in history. Love and his side went into the matchup as underdogs, as the Cowboys at that time held a 16-game winning streak on their home turf.

However, only in the first half, the Packers were able to gain a 20-point lead, which right there and then, ended the Cowboys’ playoff run for another season. By the end of the third quarter, the lead had expanded to 25 points, and Cowboys fans were already starting to leave the stadium. The scene was a stark contrast to their arena-shaking chant, “We Want Niners” last season.

Ronika used this to her advantage and took to social media with a few posts, throwing a jab or two at the fanbase. The Volleyball star quipped in an Insta post, “What happened?! I thought we were Dem Boyz?” She also added, “Leaving so soon Cowboys fans?” Doubling down, she posted another video, highlighting how fans had already started leaving and a caption that said, “We Dem Boyz…?”

Jordan Love and the Packers will now head into the offseason with a few suggestions in mind. The former Aggies star had a stellar season but will need to improve his ineffective deep shots. If he can read the snaps a bit better, he’ll only be making good decisions under pressure, which has been a significant issue, such as the last-minute interception against the 49ers.

The rain might have played a huge factor too, but surely, both Love and the Packers will make a bigger comeback next year.