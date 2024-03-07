Moments After Retiring, Jason Kelce Promotes $40 Merch to ‘Pay Homage’ to His Incredible NFL Career

Jason Kelce had an unfortunate exit from the NFL after the Philadelphia Eagles suffered a heartbreaking early exit in the postseason. The official retirement announcement came this Monday, with his retirement speech not leaving a single dry eye in the room. Though the initial days after the Wild Card loss were full of silence, the former Eagles center has made this one a moment that fans can celebrate with his latest merch.

Only a day after ending his 13-year-long association with the Eagles, Jason Kelce took to Instagram to promote $40 merch. A white t-shirt labeled as the ‘Jason Kelce Pay Homage’ design was shared by Kelce, originally being sold on Homage.com. The t-shirt has a poster of Jason Kelce raising his arms and celebrating with his #62 Eagles jersey on. The ‘Pay Homage’ text in black supplements the picture at the right bottom corner. A Homage ‘H’ trademark sits on the left sleeve of the design created in collaboration with Jason’s clothing line ‘Underdog’.

It is also a unisex product, which might be good news for his female fans. Moreover, it is available in sizes ranging from XS to 3XL, and also kids sizes for those young fans. Notably, there are already over 1000 reviews on the product, something that speaks volumes of Jason Kelce’s popularity. However, despite the love and fan following, Kelce’s retirement was supported by many including a notable NFL pundit.

Jason Kelce Adviced to Value His Family Life by Veteran Shaquille O’Neal

Jason Kelce’s official retirement announcement was awaited by many, including those who still viewed it in hopes of his return. However, Shaquille O’Neal advised the 36-year-old center to accept the retirement gracefully. In his time on The Big Podcast, Big Shaq had an interesting take on Jason Kelce’s retirement with suggestions to embrace his life beyond the field more than ever.

“My advice to you is- if you are going to retire, accept it. Enjoy your family, brother.”

He also drew experience from his own life, adding,

“I made a lot of dumb mistakes to where I lost my family and I didn’t have anybody. That’s not the case for you. So enjoy your beautiful wife. Enjoy your beautiful kids, and never dwell on what we had. What we had is what we got.”

The statement made headlines around Feb. 20, prompting Jason Kelce to announce his departure just about two weeks later. Interestingly, the reference given by Shaquille O’Neal had much truth, as the basketball legend parted ways from his professional career as well as his wife in the same year 2011. He also later blamed himself for the failed marriage which included his four children.

Undeniably, Kelce seems resolved at salvaging his personal life, but this hasn’t stopped the fans from mourning his exit. Fans came forward to express their love in the most unusual ways. One such supporter even got Jason Kelce’s ’62’ tattooed on his wrist.

Kelce has retired after a glorious career with one Super Bowl ring in his 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. He is also a seven-time Pro Bowler and has six first-team All-Pro nominations to his name. Although this last postseason saw considerable challenges for the Eagles, Kelce has left his mark as a first-generation NFL player who became one of the most popular Eagles’ players.