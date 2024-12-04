Shedeur Sanders Reacts to Coach Prime Avoiding Ex-Wife Pilar During the Senior Day Walk

Deion Sanders and his ex-wife Pilar Sanders came close to meeting each other during the Senior Day Walk at Folsom Field, following Colorado’s 52-0 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Almost. When Pilar approached her two sons, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, to greet them during the Walk, Deion quickly moved away.

Advertisement

Shedeur has now opened up about the incident, trying to find humor in it. Though it was evident from the viral visuals that their parents would rather avoid each other, even on momentous occasions.

“That was real fun walking on Senior Day. The funniest part was my dad and my mom seeing each other 25 yards away and just walking closer. Yeah, that was the funniest thing for me on Senior Day. That definitely gave me a good heckle,” Shedeur said on the 2Legendary Podcast, talking to his brother Deion Sanders Jr., who was a guest.

In response, Sanders Jr. added, “That went super viral.”

Deion and Pilar ended their 16-year tumultuous relationship in 2015. Their split was marked by custody disputes and misdemeanor assault charges, leaving them estranged to the extend that they do not see eye to eye. The Senior Day Walk moment was a hard reminder of that.

Did Deion Sanders just bolt after seeing his ex-wife Pilar pic.twitter.com/50EkBZ2L64 — ParziTalksNFL (@nfl_parzi) December 1, 2024

In the previous week’s podcast episode, Shedeur had recalled eating two seperate meals on Thanksgiving Day with his mom Pilar and dad Deion following their divorce. He revealed the stark difference in his life B.D. (Before Divorce) and A.D. (After Divorce).

“Before, we were one big happy family. Everything was fun… we had the turkey, we had everything. Now… I gotta make sure I don’t eat too much at Dad’s house and don’t eat too much at Mom’s house. I gotta balance my stomach,” said Shedeur.

Even though Deion and Pilar are not on speaking terms, it was good that both were present during a pivotal moment in Shilo and Shedeur’s life, and showed their love and support. Albeit, not together.