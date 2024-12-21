Shedeur Sanders Reveals His Dad Deion Sanders Is the One Who Buys Him Suits

It’s no secret that Deion Sanders exudes elegance in his stride, his words, and especially, his impeccable style. And it seems the Colorado Buffaloes head coach is passing that legacy to his son Shedeur by leading the way himself.

Shedeur revealed during an episode of his podcast, 2legendary, that his father does indeed buy his suits. Although, he had quite the chuckle at first before addressing the rumor.

(Reads a fan question) “Does your dad actually buy you suits?” (bursts into laughter) Shedeur then clarifies: “Yes, he does buy my suits.”

Then, the snippet from his podcast cuts to Shedeur’s recent blog in New York, where he attended the Heisman event for his teammate, Travis Hunter. In this brief clip, Papa Sanders can be heard saying that Shedeur’s suit will arrive on Friday or Saturday morning, the day of the event.

“Aww, your dad’s dressing you,” Deion Sanders Jr., the eldest son of Coach Prime, can be heard saying right after, all smiles.

“He ordered me suits, bruh. I wear his suits ’cause he pays for them, bruh,” Shedeur says in response, trying to brush off the jab from his brother.

However, not all was as it seemed in this exchange. While Shedeur claimed that he wore the suits only because his father was paying for them, in the podcast, he stated that wasn’t the case.

The star quarterback explained that his father was “putting him on a better oath” by guiding him in fashion and any other style statement that he needed to make. He expressed appreciation for those gestures too.

“He’s putting me on a better path, you know. Some things, I wasn’t ready for, taking on that responsibility, when it goes to suit shopping, and all that type of stuff. I let him make the decisions on styles and that type of stuff. But yes, Dad buys my suits. But I wear it because I like wearing it. I’m not wearing it because he just buys them.”

That said, it’s not like Shedeur had any option but to wear the suits his father got him for the Heisman event. His teammate, Travis, who eventually won the trophy, knew full well that Shedeur might make a mistake—possibly even wear baggy suits—if it were up to him.

So, in an episode of ‘The Travis Hunter Show,’ a few days before the Heisman event, Travis fired some warning shots, even saying that he wouldn’t let Shedeur sit at the same table if he didn’t dress classy.

“You better not come in there with that baggy suit on it dog. Again, dog, we going to move you, you ain’t going to be sitting next to us.”

We sure are glad that Shedeur went with his father’s choice and wore a nice, swanky suit to the event. Who knows what kind of controversy he would have stirred had the quarterback worn something odd.