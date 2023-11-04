“What Are You?”: Gordon Ramsay Finally Responds to Tom Brady’s Dig at the Celebrity Chef During His Latest Collab With Nick DiGiovanni

It seems like the third time is a charm as the NFL Future Hall of Famer Tom Brady and chef Nick DiGiovanni collaborate over a seasoned ‘Gordon’s’ Grilled cheese sandwich. The retired ex-Patriots-Buccaneers QB was seen cooking Gordon Ramsay’s infamous Cheese Sandwich recipe. And Brady couldn’t help but take a dig at the British Celebrity chef, saying, “Seriously Gordon? Even I can make a better grilled cheese.”

Undoubtedly, the GOAT’s grilled cheese looked much better than the famed chef’s. His secret? The ex-QB replied, “Goat cheese” with a cheeky wink. Gordon Ramsay joined in on the fun as he commented on it, “What are you?” to this video, and the only apt response can be “THE GOAT.”

As fans parade for a collab between Ramsay, TB12 & DiGiovanni, it’s impressive to note it’s Tom’s third with the American celebrity chef. Earlier this month, they had collaborated to promote his resoundingly successful clothing brand ‘Brady’ by cooking up some ‘coffee shoes.’ TB12 & Giovanni have always been close, and it’s proven by how he revealed Brady’s favorite dessert recipe and how he came to know the QB.

The Secret to Brady’s Happiness: Avocado Icecream

Back in July, Nick DiGiovanni, a MasterChef finalist and content creator, had the opportunity to collaborate with NFL legend Tom Brady on a cooking project. They worked together to prepare some of Brady’s favorite meals! The aim? It was to emphasize the importance of nutrition in his life as an NFL player.

During their collaboration, they discovered that Brady’s preferred sweet treat is ice cream made with dates, avocados, and coconut water. DiGiovanni, initially skeptical of the combination, found the dessert surprisingly delicious. And he couldn’t help but share its recipe with Delish and surprisingly, it’s as simple as a pie, maybe simpler!

All you have to do is start by soaking cashews and preparing dates, a young coconut, and an avocado. He blended these ingredients with protein powder, cocoa powder, and water until it resembled brownie batter, then froze the mixture for at least three hours. The final step involved serving the ice cream with vegan toppings like coconut flakes, cacao nibs, and strawberries (though Brady doesn’t like the taste of strawberries). DiGiovanni’s collaboration with Brady certainly provided insight into the athlete’s commitment to nutrition, even when it comes to dessert.