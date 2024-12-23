Shedeur Sanders & Travis Hunter Wore Unreleased Nike Sneakers as CU Basketball Honored Them in a Special Event

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter were honored by the Colorado Buffaloes basketball team for their incredibly successful season this past weekend. They also turned heads with some heat on their feet in what is now being considered an unreleased shoe showcase.

Advertisement

Shedeur sported the Nike Lebron 21 which is inspired by his father, Deion’s shoes, Nike DT Max 96. On the other hand, Hunter opted for the Nike Ja 2 PE shoe, inspired by high-flying superstar Ja Morant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bleacher Report Kicks (@brkicks)

Let’s start with the LeBron 21s that Shedeur wore. Nike announced the kicks back in September of this year, and the hype immediately began to build around them. LeBrons usually attract a lot of attention, but these specifically are reported to be perfect for basketball.

The LeBrons 21s have a zoom turbo cushion in the forefoot, as well as a zoom air cushion in the heel. It’s paired with a shank in the mid-foot that gives players a great feeling of bounce while absorbing any sort of shock. They retail anywhere from $111-$140, but these special editions that Shedeur wore likely go for well over $200. It’s impossible to know as they aren’t available to the public just yet.

Now for the Ja 2 EPs that Hunter wore. The shoes are described as bouncy and stylish to provide perfect performance on the court. The Memphis Grizzlies point guard is mainly known for his high-flying ability, regularly putting defenders on posters. They retail for $120 but it changes depending on colorway. Yet again, it’s impossible to know the exact price of the shoes Hunter was wearing at the event.

Nevertheless, Hunter put on a show in the kicks, showcasing his ability to dunk much like Morant in the NBA. Maybe it was the shoes?

Hunter just signed with Adidas

What’s interesting about the story is that Hunter just signed with Adidas, and wore Nikes to an event — a move that surely Adidas won’t be too thrilled with. Regardless, because it was a college event, and the Buffaloes are signed with Nike, Hunter was technically not breaching any rules in his contract.

Shedeur, on the other hand, is signed with Nike. The future top 3 pick inked a deal with the apparel giant back in August, following in his dad’s footsteps. He became the first college football player to sign with the company, and his NIL value is now at $5.1 million, making him the highest-paid college athlete.

It’s always fun to see a shoe showcase, especially when it’s unexpected. And surely, Shedeur and Hunter have already laid the groundwork for the sales of the products to skyrocket. The already much-anticipated footwear is now on backorder as many fans have already reserved a pair.

So, if you were thinking about picking them up yourself, you might have to wait a little while.