“Never Leave Your Girl Alone With Her Jiu Jitsu Instructor or Pete Davidson”: Ex-UFC Star Makes X-Rated Remarks on Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen Split

NFL superstar Tom Brady and the Brazilian model, Gisele Bündchen, were married for over 13 years. The couple recently parted ways after Brady decided to unretire and play for Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL.

Amidst the split, the Brazilian model was recently seen going out on dinner with her Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu coach, Joaquim Valente, and the kids in Costa Rica, per reports. In the context of that former UFC welterweight contender, Jake Shields recently made controversial comments on social media.

What did Jake Shields say about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen?

Jake Shields, a former championship contender for the UFC, is one of the most controversial individuals and is never afraid to share his opinions on social media. He speaks on controversial topics on Twitter, where he has more than 40k followers.

Recently, Shields talked about the rumors regarding Bundchen and her BJJ trainer. He posted a headline of the news and wrote, “Never leave your girl alone with her Jiu Jitsu instructor or Pete Davidson.”

As someone who’s done Jiu-Jitsu for over 20 years I can tell you it rarely ends well when guys bring their girls to training If you’re the toughest guy at the gym it’s probably fine but otherwise don’t do it — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) November 16, 2022

While sharing his own experience as a BJJ coach Shields said, “As someone who’s done Jiu-Jitsu for over 20 years. I can tell you it rarely ends well when guys bring their girls to training If you’re the toughest guy at the gym it’s probably fine but otherwise don’t do it.”

Many fans agreed with the former UFC fighters in the comments section. Meanwhile, some debated on the same.

Who is Joaquim Valente?

Joaquim Valente is a jiu-jitsu instructor and owner of the Valente Brothers Jiu-Jitsu academy. Recently, viral pictures of his night out with the Brazilian supermodel recently fuelled a relationship rumor.

However, a source for Page Six claims that the allegations about their romance are untrue. The source added Bundchen and her family have trained in mixed martial arts for over 1.5 years with the Valente brothers. Since the children are homeschooled, the teachers accompany the family when they are traveling.

